Minecraft: Bedrock Edition gets version 1.19.21 with more bug fixes

minecraft: bedrock edition received another version from Mojang Studios yesterday, Tuesday (23rd). The new build identified as 1.19.21 includes a plethora of fixes for the game, but it also introduced some new issues.
Fixes include preventing crashes, allowing villagers to change clothes to suit their profession, and more. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.21 is now available for players on all platforms.
It is worth remembering that a little less than a month ago version 1.19.11 also added several fixes for rendering bugs and for other issues. The complete changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.21 includes:
bug fixes
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during the game;
- Fixed an issue that caused villagers’ professions to not reflect on their clothing.
- Fixed a bug where graphical artifacts appear when playing on some devices.
- Fixed a bug where names hovering above mobs were slightly offset.
- Fixed an issue that caused some blocks in Marketplace worlds to appear as “upgrade blocks” in Realms.
- Paid emotes can no longer be equipped for free.
