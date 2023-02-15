Minecraft 1.20 will color the game with cherry blossom biome

5G News
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMinecraft 1.20 will color the game with cherry blossom biome

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
minecraft 120 will color the game with cherry blossom biome.jpeg
Minecraft will have a very colorful new biome in version 1.20 of the game, developer Mojang revealed this Tuesday (14). After pointing out that the game will have archeology tools and a new mob, the Snifferthe company showed that the game will have an area filled with cherry blossoms, highlighting the characteristic pink of these trees.

As you can see in the images shared in the Mojang post, the trees will have large, flat tops that resemble clouds. The tree can be chopped by players into a complete set of wood, which can also be turned into a hanging sign—another small but new feature coming in version 1.20.

There will also be cherry blossom seedlings in the biome, which can be collected and planted in your own world. Lastly, swarms of pigs, sheep, and bees tend to congregate in the cherry blossom biome so you can enjoy (and use) the creatures.

All of these upcoming Minecraft 1.20 features will be available to players signed up for early access Minecraft Java snapshots, along with Bedrock betas and previews. There is still no exact date for when the new version will be released.

