Minecraft 1.20 will color the game with cherry blossom biome

Minecraft will have a very colorful new biome in version 1.20 of the game, developer Mojang revealed this Tuesday (14). After pointing out that the game will have archeology tools and a new mob, the Snifferthe company showed that the game will have an area filled with cherry blossoms, highlighting the characteristic pink of these trees.

As you can see in the images shared in the Mojang post, the trees will have large, flat tops that resemble clouds. The tree can be chopped by players into a complete set of wood, which can also be turned into a hanging sign—another small but new feature coming in version 1.20.