Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update. What do we expect?

It’s been just over three weeks since the arrival of Minecraft 1.18, but There is already a lot of interest focused on its successor, Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update, and what is Mojang preparing for that future version. And it is normal, because this time we are not only waiting for the news that was announced in Minecraft Live 2021, but also the elements announced in Minecraft Live 2020 that, finally, were left out of the Caves & Cliffs Update (part 1 and part 2 ).

Thus, finally versions 1.17 and 1.18 have brought us, as we expected, the new mountains and a new subsoil much deeper and more impressive. I know there are opinions both ways, but personally it already seems like a sensational change to me. Now, I would be lying if I denied that the prospects for Minecraft 1.19 still seem much, much more interesting than what the two updates this year have brought us.

Now, at this point it is important to clarify something, and that is much of what awaits us in Minecraft 1.19 would not be possible without the new subsoilIn other words, it was necessary to reach the current point in order to be able, now, to give much more life to the depths. And it is that, except for last minute changes, it is in Minecraft 1.19 where Debut of the highly anticipated Deep Dark biome, a very deep and dark environment, as the name suggests, and that will be home of the warden, one of the most fearsome mobs we can hope for, capable of destroying complete Netherite armor with just one hit.

This biome will only appear between levels 0 and -64 of the coordinate. Finding it will not be easy and visiting it will surely be very expensive. However, it is the right place to find everything you need to test the wireless redstone, based on sculk sensors, devices that, like the Warden, respond to vibrations that occur around, with the movement of players, mobs and mobile elements.

Thus, one of the first objectives when Minecraft 1.19 arrives will undoubtedly be to excavate and dig to the depths of the map, in search of the most fearsome biome in the overworld, and once there, cross your fingers to find the Deep Dark biome before it the Warden find us. And at this point It is important to remember that diamonds are generated in greater proportion the deeper you go, abutting the base rock layer, as is already the case in 1.18, so mining is going to be even more complex, risky, and probably fun and exciting.

But not only the subsoil will undergo changes. Another novelty of Minecraft 1.19, also highly anticipated, we will find it in the swamp biome. And we are not talking about some aesthetic changes, no, your generation is going to be completely modified, which will include new items and mobs. For example, we can find a new variety of tree, the mangrove, so as you may have already imagined, the new swamps may take the form of mangroves. And yes, in case you’re wondering, the mangroves in Minecraft 1.19 will have their roots in sight.

From the hand of the swamps will come the mud, that we can use to build blocks and that, if we dry in some way, it will turn into clay. And to give the swamps more atmosphere (although it will also be possible to see them in other biomes), in Minecraft 1.19 two new mobs will debut that adapt especially well to those environments: the Frogs (which will also previously go through the tadpole phase) and the fireflies, which will illuminate the environment and serve as food for the frogs.

And we still need a new mob, of course, the Allay (ally), winner of the vote held in the last Minecraft Live. It has the appearance of a little pixie that will fly through all those chunks that are active at all times, and will collect any object that has been dropped to take it away. It is not bad at all and, in addition, surely more than one player on servers has thought that it could be a great solution for their lag.

Another novelty of Minecraft 1.19, which I personally love, is the boat with a chest. Its name is very explanatory, so you may have already guessed it. Indeed we are talking about a normal boat, but in which the space that a second player can normally occupy will be specifically designated for a chest. And the thing is that, although I like to play with friends, sometimes I mess up the blanket over my head, I take a boat and I dedicate myself to mapping the seas. With a boat that allows me to expand my travel inventory with a chest, those adventures can be a lot more fun.

Although the big news in terms of biomes will be the arrival of Deep Dark and the changes in the swamps, Minecraft 1.19 aims to give some other biomes a facelift, enhancing the aspect of wild nature of the same. It remains to be seen what this will translate into, but at least as a premise it sounds very interesting.

There is still no release date for Minecraft 1.19, and after the Caves & Cliffs Update, it will come as no surprise that Mojang delays communication of the release date until development is well under way. The company’s commitment is that will debut sometime in 2022, which as soon as it places it in the next summer, although with the complexity of some changes we must not rule out that it will finally debut just a year from now, for Christmas 2022.