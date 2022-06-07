Minecraft 1.19 is here... and it comes with a long-awaited gift

Today, June seventh, it’s a big day for minecraft players, and it is the day chosen by Mojang to release the long-awaited new version, Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, but they have also taken the opportunity to fulfill something that they have been announcing since the beginning of the year, but that until now had no date. And it is that today is the day from which you will no longer have to choose. Choose what? Now we tell you, but first a quick review of the new version.

Available now in the official launcher, although not yet in the alternatives like MultiMC, we can now download and install Minecraft 1.19 and enjoy its interesting new features, which we compiled a few days ago and can be found here. A little over six months have passed since the debut of version 1.18, with which the deepest subsurface reached layer -64, and with 1.19 those very deep levels will be populated with the Deep Dark biome, the ancient cities and the more than expected Warden.

In principle, exploring between layers 0 and -64 will be a great challenge for the most daring adventurers, but this is not the only reason to descend to the bowels of the Earth. And it is that, as we could already verify in the previous update, the possibility of finding diamonds grows as we dig deeper. Thus, if we need diamonds in Minecraft 1.19, we will have to expose ourselves to the Warden crossing our path.

Regarding the surface, Minecraft 1.19 brings us to the ally, the new mangrove biome, the mud, the frogs and their light blocks, the boat with a chest and the expected goat horns, eight in total, each one of them with its own sound. Not bad at all, although it is true that Mojang is still not fully up to date with regard to his promises. I will not go deeper into this matter because I already raised it when reviewing the news of this new version, but I think that at this point the company is at the right time to slow down a bit and catch up.

Be that as it may, I repeat that this is not a criticism of this update. Minecraft 1.19 brings very interesting news and, personally, I am looking forward to the time when I can dedicate a few hours to it. And yes, in case you were wondering, I really want to explore the subsoil in search of the ancient citites.

A) Yes, if you want to download Minecraft 1.19 and start playing right nowopen the official launcher (remember that it has not yet reached the alternative ones), go to the versions section to select Minecraft 1.19, creating a new instance if you consider it necessary, and when the download of its components is finished, you will be able to start playing automatically. immediate.

Minecraft Java and Bedrock for everyone

Since the beginning of the year, Mojang began informing players that, later in 2022, users who had one of both versions, Java or Bedrock, would receive the other for free. And today, along with the release of version 1.19, It has been the day chosen by the company to make that announcement a reality. In this way, if until now you had one of both (and if you migrated your Mojang account to Microsoft as we told you), you can now enjoy both.

And if you still didn’t have Minecraft Java or Minecraft Bedrock, you won’t have to choose which version to buy for Windows, since from now on they are only sold in a pack that includes both, for the price that each of the versions had until now separately. In other words, for the price with which you could previously buy one of the two versions of Minecraft that you can use on Windows, now you can get both.

To check that you already have the new pack, called “Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition for PC”, access the Microsoft Store (either through the Windows store app or its web version), search for Minecraft and choose this pack in the results that will be displayed. If you already have one of both versions, it should be shown that you already have it and, consequently, you should already be able to install it without problems on your Windows PC. Remember, however, that if you use macOS or Linux, you will still have to use the Java version, since Minecraft Bedrock is only compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

