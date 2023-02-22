Mindhunter: David Fincher confirms that series was canceled by Netflix and will not have a 3rd season

The Mindhunter series has been canceled by the streaming platform Netflix and will not win a 3rd season. The information was disclosed by the director of the plot, David Fincher, in an interview with the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

According to director, the cancellation of the series was due to the high cost of production and low audience of the content among service subscribers. Mindhunter Season 2 ended in 2019 and fans were still waiting for a sequel.