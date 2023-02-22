5G News
Mindhunter: David Fincher confirms that series was canceled by Netflix and will not have a 3rd season

Mindhunter: David Fincher confirms that series was canceled by Netflix and will not have a 3rd season

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Mindhunter: David Fincher confirms that series was canceled by Netflix and will not have a 3rd season
1677090086 mindhunter david fincher confirms that series was canceled by netflix.jpeg
The Mindhunter series has been canceled by the streaming platform Netflix and will not win a 3rd season. The information was disclosed by the director of the plot, David Fincher, in an interview with the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

According to director, the cancellation of the series was due to the high cost of production and low audience of the content among service subscribers. Mindhunter Season 2 ended in 2019 and fans were still waiting for a sequel.

David Fincher confirms the cancellation of the Mindhunter series. Image: Playback/Internet

“I’m very proud of the first two seasons. But it’s a very expensive show and, in Netflix’s eyes, we didn’t attract enough audiences to justify such an investment,” explained Fincher.

The production had not yet been officially canceled by Netflix and fans speculated the chances for a possible new season. However, the actors of the main cast Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv had already been released from their contract.

Mindhunter series was canceled after two seasons. Image: Playback/Internet

“I don’t blame them, they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to make Mank the way I wanted and allowed me to venture into new ways with The Killer. It’s a blessing to be able to work with people who are able to dare. On the day that our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about the separation”, concluded Fincher.

David Fincher’s series has a 97% approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website and takes place in the 1970s, when two FBI agents, the American federal police, interview serial killers in the hope of helping to solve other crimes.

And you, have you watched Mindhunter? Did you like it? Tell us in the comments down below!

