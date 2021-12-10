Millions of web pages were the victims of a massive attack by outdated plugins and themes

Computer security is an area that does not rest, just as hackers do not try to steal information. A sample of this has occurred recently and has been reported by analysts of the Wordfence web security plugin. These detected the presence of a massive attack on web pages that run on WordPress. In that sense, a large number of sites have been compromised and the vulnerability exploited has been nothing less than a group of outdated plugins.

The attacks in question end up generating users with an administrator role in WordPress and therefore, taking control of the sites.

1.6 million pages on WordPress were victims of the massive attack

We always emphasize the importance of updating the software we use as part of good practice to avoid security breaches. Precisely, the hackers behind the massive attack on the 1.6 million pages on WordPress thought about it to prepare their action. In that sense, they managed to find 4 plugins that have not been updated since 2018 and 15 Epsilon Framework themes with the same problem. In this way, as it was a gigantic attack, some 16 thousand IPs were used to exploit the gaps in all the websites where they were available.

Thus, in the sites they managed to enter, the hackers had the possibility to enable the default administrator role and create users. In this way, they take control of any website, for something as simple as an outdated plugin.

In case you want to know if your page has been compromised, first check if you have any of the plugins that were victims of the breach. These are:

PublishPress Capabilities

Kiwi Social Plugin

Pinterest Automatic

WordPress Automatic

For its part, the list of the 15 topics with security gaps is this:

Shapely

NewsMag

Activello

Illdy

Allegiant

Newspaper X

Pixova Lite

Brilliance

MedZone Lite

Regina Lite

Transcend

Affluent

Bonkers

Antreas

NatureMag Lite – No patch available.

The idea is that you update those that are available and those that are not, immediately replace them with another alternative. Also, you can check the user registration area in your WordPress in order to validate that there are no new ones. Likewise, from Wordfence made available a guide that will allow you to carry out deeper actions if your site has indeed been compromised.

If you are an administrator of a WordPress site, try to keep everything up to date and check for new updates in each third-party piece that you occupy. This will save you security problems and even lose control of your site.