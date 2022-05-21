Millions of people have insomnia problems. Now a medication promises to end his suffering

Sleep problems seem to be more and more widespread. Guiding us by data from the Spanish Sleep Society, chronic insomnia affects around one in ten people. There are also more and more people who resort to medications to solve these problems, a solution that has its own associated problems, for example that our body creates tolerance to its use and they stop being effective. Now the European Commission has just approved a new medication that promises good results in the fight against a problem that goes beyond the bedroom and affects our emotional state, our physical health and our productivity.

Daridorexant.

Daridorexant is the name of the drug for insomnia recently approved by the European Commission. The medicine is endorsed by an article published in February in The Lancet Neurology in which it was confirmed that the treatment had passed Phase 3 of clinical trials.

This means that the participants in the experiment have not shown serious side effects and that the drug has managed to improve the sleep of those who consumed it compared to the control group, the group of participants that receives a placebo medication in this type of trial. clinical. The trial was funded by Indorsia, which will market the drug under the brand name Quviviq.

How does it work?

As explained by the pharmaceutical company itself, the drug is an antagonist of orexin, that is, it blocks the receptors to which this neurotransmitter is coupled. Orexin is a molecule that occurs naturally in our body and is related to the waking state. If the system that regulates it works in order, its presence in the body is high during the day and drops at night. The hyperactivity of this mechanism can generate insomnia. By blocking orexin receptors, the body stops secreting the rest of the substances that help us stay awake.

One of the advantages attributed to this medication over other alternatives is that it does not generate tolerance. Very often the body gets used to these types of substances and they lose part of their effect, so it is necessary to increase the dose. As explained, this would not be the case. Another advantage is that it does not cause drowsiness the day after being consumed, as is also the case with many insomnia medications.

Approved by the Commission, but not yet marketed.

The approval of the Commission does not imply that the drug is already in pharmacies. It still lacks its approval by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products. And, above all, doctors need to start prescribing it.

Who is it for?

Not all people with sleep difficulties suffer from chronic insomnia. Even so, estimates of the prevalence of this disorder place it between 6 and 15% of the population in Spain. Most drug treatments require medical supervision, prescription, and this will be one more.

The treatments that we can find today.

Daridorexant joins a series of treatments against insomnia and other difficulties to sleep well that we can find in pharmacies. The most widespread pharmacological treatments are usually based on antihistamines or benzodiazepines, although the variety of substances used to regulate sleep and wake states is large and includes everything from hormones such as melatonin to plants such as coffee.

There are non-pharmacological alternatives.

Since not everyone who has trouble sleeping has chronic insomnia, it’s important to keep in mind that there are many alternatives to medications. Even more so if we take into account the existing problem of overmedication. The consumption of hypnotic and sedative drugs per person has grown almost non-stop since 2010 and today Spain is the country that consumes the most benzodiazepines in the world. The body does generate tolerance to these substances, so prolonged consumption over time is not recommended.

That is why it is important to take into account advice such as maintaining routines or exercising, avoiding screens before going to bed… these are guidelines that can help you fall asleep, but it should also always be remembered that lack of sleep creates health problems and therefore consulting with health professionals never hurts.