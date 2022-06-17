Millions of iPhone users could receive compensation if this lawsuit succeeds

Millions of iPhone users could be compensated if a lawsuit in the United Kingdom succeeds that accuses Apple of slowing down the performance of older models.

Justin Gutmann alleges that the company misled users with an update it said would improve performance but actually slowed down the phones.

Request compensation for damages from about €900 million for up to 25 million iPhone users in the UK. Apple claims that it has “never” intentionally shortened the lifespan of its products.

The lawsuit, filed with the Competition Court of Appeal, alleges that Apple slowed down the performance of older iPhones to avoid costly repairs.

This refers to the introduction of a power management tool released in a software update for iPhone users in January 2017, to combat performance issues and prevent older devices from shutting down abruptly under peak loads.

Gutmann claims that information about the tool was not included in the description of the software update download at the time, and that the company did not make it clear that it would slow down the devices.

The models covered by the claim are the models iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

This is an exclusionary claim, which means clients will not have to actively join the case to seek damages.



