Millie Bobby Brown leaves out Eleven from “Stranger Things” to return as Enola Holmes: here is the first look

After the success it had in 2020 Enola Holmes, Netflix decided to give the green light to a sequel that would continue showing the adventures of the young sister of Sherlock Holmes as she deals with adolescence and a world that asks that as a woman (in Victorian times) she follow certain rules.

The young detective is back two years later and the streaming platform has revealed some images of the second part of this story that will hit the service on November 4.

In this new installment, Enola will seek to set up her own investigation agency. (Netflix)

After discovering in the first part that not only sherlock (henry cavill) has skills to solve mysteries, in this new installment, Enola seeks to follow in her brother’s footsteps (and get out of his shadow) and even open an investigation agency, even if that unleashes the fury of the famous detective.

This sequel begins when a young woman who works in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Soon, Enola gets involved in a high-stakes chase through Londontraveling from the seedy industrial underbelly of the city to the dazzling finery of high society.

Netflix revealed that the film will focus on how the young woman has now become a detective for hire like her brother and how she takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, while sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends and of one’s own sherlockto unravel.

“We set the film in the hustle and bustle of London, which is something we really didn’t get to see that much of in the first one. We were able to really see what this young lady is doing in this crazy city that surrounds her day and night, and we were able to explore these places in great detail.” Brown a Entertainment Weekly.

Henry Cavill returns to play Sherlock Holmes, Enola’s brother. (Netflix)

This is not only a sequel starring the interpreter of raise in stranger thingssince since the first part, the 18-year-old actress has worked as a producer and her interest lies in the fact that since she read the books on which these adventures are based, written by Nancy Springerhe wanted to bring them to the screen.

Harry Bradbeerwho directed the first film, returns once again and detailed the contribution that MillieBobby has given to this franchise, since she together with the screenwriter Jack Thorn (His Dark Materials) they managed to build the character they wanted to show on this occasion.

This movie and the previous one are based on the books written by Nancy Springer. (Netflix)

“I wanted this story to be more courageous. I wanted it to be a whole new world for Enola“, said bradbeer a People. With respect to Enola Y sherlockthe director anticipated that the detective brothers will find themselves working together, but not in the way they expect, although in the end they will become partners in an emotional journey for both and in particular for the minor.

But much of the film focuses on the strained family relationship between Enola and her older brother, Sherlock. Both brothers are brilliant, of course, but they often clash, especially when their individual cases overlap.

Helena Bonham Carter repeats as the protagonist’s mother. (Netflix)

“The first film was about a Enola being alone and now it will be a story of an ‘us’. She is about a person who knows how to find her allies and the value of friendship and cooperation. That’s a theme that runs through the entire movie.” Harry a People.

For this second part, old acquaintances like Helena Bonham Carter as the mother of the protagonist, David Thewlis (Harry Potter) as a police suspect, as well as louis partridge What Tewkesburythe love interest of the young detective. The actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster (dunes) also joins the sequel as a mysterious new character with ties to the case that Enola is investigating. Enola Holmes 2 will be available through the platform Netflix on November 4.

