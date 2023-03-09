mike rhoades autobiography

- Advertisement -

Mike Rhoades is an American college basketball coach who is currently the head coach of the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Rams men’s basketball team. He was hired as the head coach in 2017, replacing Will Wade who left to become the head coach at Louisiana State University.

Rhoades has had a successful career as a college basketball coach, he has not yet shared his life story in the form of a book. However, it is not uncommon for public figures to publish autobiographies or memoirs later in their careers, so it is possible that Rhoades may write one in the future. In the meantime, fans of Rhoades and VCU basketball can follow his coaching journey through interviews, press conferences, and media coverage of the team.

Prior to joining VCU, Rhoades served as the head coach at Rice University from 2014 to 2017. He also served as an assistant coach at VCU from 2009 to 2014, where he was part of the staff that helped the team make a Final Four appearance in 2011.

Rhoades has been successful at VCU, leading the team to a 26-9 record and an NCAA Tournament berth in his first season as head coach. He has also been named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year twice, in 2019 and 2021.