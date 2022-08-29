“Mike, beyond Tyson”, the series that does not support the boxer came to Star Plus, what do the critics say?

The life and career of Mike Tyson has been involved in successes but also in controversies, which have been portrayed by the press over the decades, so to speak of the that shows his journey to achieve fame and recognition, it would have to be a production equally surrounded of scandal.

A few days ago the former went to his social networks to criticize Hulu (service that in USA transmits the series) for having made Mike, Tyson, serial project about his life. the sportsman he’s not happy that the streaming service produced a biographical series without his permission or compensation for telling his story.

Tyson in his adult stage is played by Trevante Rhodes. (Star Plus)

“Don’t let Hulu I cheated. I don’t support your story about my life. It’s not 1822, it’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. For executives of HuluI just want them to be able to sell on the auction block,” he said on his networks.

Despite this, it has already reached the streaming service (in Latin America can see through Star+) the bioseries Mike, beyond Tyson and the response of the specialists has been divided, between those who consider it to be brilliant and others who say that it lacks sustenance by not having its protagonist involved in the process. In the place Rotten Tomatoes the show has a 44% approval.

The series is directed by Craig Gillespie, who previously directed “I, Tonya.” (Star Plus)

The series starts with Mike Tyson (Trevante Rhodes) Y Evander Holyfield (Johnny Alexander) in the fight that marked the life of the boxer, which was when he bit a piece of the ear of Holyfield. However, that is not where the story begins, the show begins in the Majestic Theater in Enid, IN in 2017, where he is seen hosting a show about his life.

The protagonist talks about his life while old photos of him are shown in the background. The program does not go in chronological order, since it intersperses some of his most famous fights in history to illustrate how the former athlete learned that violence was a survival mechanism, a situation that helped him enter the world of boxing.

Rotten Tomatoes the show has a 44% approval rating. (Star Plus)

In the first chapters you also see a Tyson eight years old, in his native Brownsville, Brooklyn in 1974. Mike (Zaiden James) is portrayed at that stage in his life as an overweight boy who thought it was always better to run than to fight. The his mother, Lorna Mae (Olunike Adeliyi), was a victim of domestic violence, but she defended herself against the blows she received with the same force, but always trying to do the right thing for her three children. She also has to deal with the fact that Mike he was considered “retarded” in his school.

He loved pigeons and when a local bully hurt one, then his fists came out. He became the leader of a group of children who apparently belonged to a network of petty thieves; he was first arrested at age 10. In reform school, he was a hero and the teenager Mike (BJ Minor) eventually started boxing with the prison trainer Bobby Stewart (michael drayer).

The series is produced by actress Margot Robie. (Star Plus)

Stewart knew he had a once-in-a-lifetime talent, so he introduced him to Mike to a coach Cus D’Amato (Harvey Keitel), who had traversed two heavyweight champions in the 1950s and 1960s. D’Amato he believed that Tyson could not only be the youngest heavyweight champion of all time, but one of the greatest ever.

The series was created by Steve Rogers (I, Tonya) and is starring Trevante Rhodes. Other cast members include Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier Y Li Eubanks. The actress margot robbie is among the list of executive producers.

The series was created by Steven Rogers (“I, Tonya”). (Star Plus)

The series is directed by Craig Gillespie, who has a background in sports movies and sports biographies. She recently directed I, Tonyaanother dramatic biography of a troubled sports figure, former ice skater Tonya Harding.

