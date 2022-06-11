Migliori smartphone fino a 600 euro | Ecco i top 5 da comprare a giugno 2022

If you intend to change your smartphone and want to buy a top-of-the-range product with an excellent relationship between quality and price and that implements all the latest news in the sector, this is the perfect time to do it. Thanks to the many offers available, you will find many interesting products at reduced prices. In this buying guide we have selected those that, according to the editors of HDblog, are the best proposals of 2021 and 2022, with prices between 500 and 600 euros (approximately) . If, on the other hand, you prefer to opt for other types of devices, you could consult our general index in which you will find all the purchase guides dedicated to smartphones (accessible by clicking here).

Finally , a top-of-the-range and compact Android smartphone is back on the market , a product that has nothing to envy to its larger cousins, but which has small dimensions on its side . The Asus Zenfone 8 with its height of 148 mm, is positioned exactly below the Galaxy S21 and just above the Google Pixel 4A / 5 and the iPhone 12. The PROs of this device are so many, starting from the handling and passing through performance. It is powered by the excellent Snapdragon 888 SoC, accompanied by super fast RAM that can go up to 12GB . The hardware just described, flanked by the ZenUI 8, guarantees lightning-fast usability in any context .

We also find a 5.9-inch FullHD + AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate , therefore also perfect for gaming, double stereo speakers of excellent quality, the audio jack , complete and latest generation connectivity (also present 5G) , the status LED and a concrete photographic compartment. The two rear image sensors, as well as the single front one, guarantee beautiful shots and videos (even in 8K) in any condition. If all this were not enough, we also confirm the presence of a waterproof body , an adequate battery and a sober and elegant design. In summary, do you hate frying pans? Well, buy the Zenfone 8 without thinking twice!

ALTERNATIVE : Asus Zenfone 8 is also available in the more “classic” Flip version. Significantly larger dimensions, large display, 5000 mAh battery and triple rotating camera. You can find it on super offer at a really attractive price. Click here.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

TOP OF THE ANDROID RANGE WITH SMALL SIZE

HIGH PERFORMANCE IN ANY CONTEXT

CLEAN AND ESSENTIAL SOFTWARE

WATERPROOF AND ELEGANT

HARDWARE COMPLETE WITH 5G AND WATERPROOFING

NO WIRELESS CHARGING NO MEMORY EXPANSION NO ZOOM CAMERA (WIDE ANGLE ONLY)

8.6

Hardware 6.6 Price

Quality Asus Zenfone 8 BEST PRICE

549 €

Best smartphones up to 600 euros | Here are the top 5 to buy in June 2022 549 € ASUS Zenfone 8 ZS590KS-2A007EU 8GB 128GB 5G Android 11 Black

L’ALTERNATIVE: ONEPLUS 9

We put it as an alternative because it basically equates to Zenfone 8. OnePlus 9 has a much better ultrawide camera but it loses on the main one, which is not optically stabilized. For the OnePlus phone, the IP68 certification is also missing, on the other hand the design is a little more modern and captivating, as well as the software that has a few more options, slightly better autonomy and charging speed.

8.4

Hardware 6.4 Price

Quality OnePlus 9 BEST PRICE

€ 479 Stable OxygenOS 12 arrives on OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T: all the news and bugs | In rollout

It is the latest addition in chronological order of Samsung’s S21 range and brings with it some innovations compared to the previous generation. Leaving aside the back cover in Glastic (fiberglass and polyester) which gives a not particularly premium tactile feedback, this smartphone grips really well, thanks to the not exaggerated dimensions . But the real added values ​​are noticed in daily use with a finally adequate autonomy , always high performance and an excellent general fluidity. This is thanks to the processor, software optimization and the beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with refresh rates up to 120Hz . It is also interesting to note that the screen retains virtually no fingerprints.

Among other noteworthy aspects we must mention the stereo audio and, of course, the photographic sector capable of making excellent photos during the day, in any condition. Even at night, the result is on the podium, as is the video recording. Galaxy S21 FE is one of the few smartphones presented in this selection certifying against the intrusion of water and dust, it also has wireless and reverse charging, in short, it is very complete. Find more information about it in our full review.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

EXCELLENT DISPLAY COMPLETE TECHNICAL DATA SHEET CONSTRUCTION QUALITY

NO EXPANSION OF MEMORY CHARGING NOT VERY FAST

.7

Hardware 5.9 Price

Quality Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G BEST PRICE

€ 465 One UI 4.1 coming soon: the news of Galaxy S22 for the camera also on other Samsung

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE 5G SM-G990B/DS 6 + 128GB GRAPHITE GARANZIA ITALIA NO BRAND SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE 5G SM-G990B/DS 6 + 128GB GRAPHITE GARANZIA ITALIA NO BRAND Bass8 465 €

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE 5G DUAL SIM SM- G990B 6GB + 128GB GREY ITALIA eBay 484 €

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 6.4 Dynamic Amoled 2x 6Gb 128Gb 4.500mah Olive Yeppon 581 €

GOOGLE PIXEL 6: PURE ANDROID EXPERIENCE

After starting with many difficulties, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have finally been fixed by Google and now represent one of the best possible solutions for those looking for a pure, streamlined, flexible and captivating Android experience.

The Pixel 6 is the cheaper of the two, it gives something on the display and in the photographic sector, but overall it maintains all the salient features of a smartphone made by Google : Google Tensor in its concept of SoC AI, Android in a pure version with many new features, timely updates for 5 years, the security of the Titan M2, a top-end main camera, original design, premium materials, water resistance, wireless charging, reasonable size, stereo sound and great battery life.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

ANDROID EXPERIENCE PURE ORIGINAL DESIGN EXCELLENT PHOTOS

FINGERPRINT READER NOT VERY FAST SELFIE ONLY DISCRETE

5.6 Price

Quality Google Pixel 6 BEST PRICE

507 € Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the official cases are of poor quality 7.4

Hardware Tech Jungle 507 €

Google Pixel 6 5G 128Gb 8Gb Ram Kinda Coral EuropaTech Jungle GOOGLE Pixel 6 5G 8GB + 128GB 6.4 “SEAFOAM GREEN Smartphone New Sealed 609 €

XIAOMI 11T PRO: SUPER FAST CHARGING AND LOTS OF POWER

According to Flagship of the year for Xiaomi, it is called 11T Pro and represents the best smartphone in terms of charging speed . In fact, it integrates a 5000mAh battery that can be recharged at 120W , so about 23 minutes will be enough for a full charge from 0 to 100. Autonomy is also excellent and guarantees over a day of intense use. However, it is not a compact and manageable device with its 200gr of weight and important dimensions, justified by a 6.67-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz .

The performance and general fluidity are absolute top of the range. Never slowdowns or uncertainties , even with the version equipped with 8GB of RAM, thanks to the optimization between hardware and software. The rest of the technical specifications include a dual SIM slot with 5G support on both , a splash-proof body (no IP certification), a stereo audio system with Dolby Atmos and a respectable photographic compartment. We find a 108MP main image sensor, flanked by an 8MP with 120 ° wide lens and a 5X telemacro. The shots and videos are of high quality, in line with the direct competitors. To know more details about this smartphone, we leave you to our complete review. Staying at Xiaomi, we also recommend the Mi 11, a valid alternative in this price range.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

NICE DISPLAY EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE SUPER FAST RECHARGE AT 120W GOOD PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPARTMENT

NO AUDIO JACK NO IP CERTIFICATION IMPORTANT DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

8.6

Hardware 7.5 Price

Quality Xiaomi 11T Pro BEST PRICE

377 € Best smartphones up to 600 euros | Here are the top 5 to buy in June 2022 Bpm power Xiaomi Smartphone Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G 8/128GB BluBpm power 377 €



XIAOMI 11T PRO 5G DUAL SIM 256GB 8GB RAM GRAY GARANZIA ITALIA BRAND eBay 399 €



Xiaomi 11T Pro 16,9 cm (6.67) Doppia SIM Android 11 5G USB tipo-C 8 G Unieuro 488 € L’ALTERNATIVA: XIAOMI 12X

Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 12X are two smartphones that overall are the same but have a fundamental difference: the dimensions. As we have said, the 11T Pro is quite large and enjoys a very fast recharge, the 12X is instead one of the most compact Android smartphones , it has a slightly better photographic quality but a lower autonomy, albeit sufficient to arrive in the evening.

On paper, the Xiaomi 11T Pro data sheet is superior (Snapdragon 888 vs 870), but it seemed right to point out even the smallest one, for those who want to have something more compact without sacrificing quality.

7.7

Hardware 5.8 Price

Quality Xiaomi 12X BEST PRICE

451 € Xiaomi reduces performance in some games and apps: Geekbench ban and official answer

Let us know if you own one of these smartphones or if you have chosen one by following this guide. You can also use the comments area to ask us for advice more targeted to your needs . We leave some useful links below and we recommend, finally, to add this page to your favorites so that you can monitor it more easily. In fact, we will constantly update this article by always inserting the best proposals on the market.

POCO F4 GT: A GAMING PHONE THAT POINTS TO SODIUM

POCO F4 GT has a difficult goal, that is to put together a smartphone designed primarily to play, with top-of-the-range performance and an attractive price. Among other things, proposing to launch already with the Android 12 and MIUI 13 combo.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a very solid starting point in this sense and a series of attentions, from the magnetic back keys to the very generous dissipation system, manage to create the conditions for a passionate gamer to make it his new reference device. We add charging up to 120 Watts and a good 120 Hz display and that’s it.

In all this, the sacrifice is in the photographic sector, which is certainly not disastrous, but for the same price, several other smartphones are able to do better. The main 64MP sensor is the Sony IMX686, already seen in action in a multitude of other devices, accompanied by an 8MP Ultrawide with f / 2.2 aperture and a 2MP f / 2.4 Macro. It lacks some features that many users now aspire to, such as the optical stabilizer.

On the other hand, the price is really attractive and we know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 requires a considerable economic effort even from the manufacturers.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

SPECIFIC FEATURES FOR HIGH-END GAMING SOC GOOD RATIO QUALITY PRICE

THE 3.5 MM AUDIO JACK IS MISSING UNDER -TONE PHOTO COMPARTMENT

.1

Hardware 5.5 Price

Quality Poco F4 GT BEST PRICE

458 € The best Android games to download on a smartphone right now

Xiaomi Smartphone Xiaomi Poco F4 GT 5G Dual Sim 8GB 128GB Nero 458 €



Xiaomi Smartphone Xiaomi Poco F4 GT 5G Dual Sim 8GB 128GB Nero POCO F4 GT 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128GB, AMOLED E4 120Hz 6.67 inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 64MP triple camera, 4700mAh HyperCharge 120W, Knight Silver (IT + 2 years warranty) Alexa hands free Amazon Amazon 599 € POCO F4 GT 16.9cm (6.67) Dual SIM Android 12 5G USB Type-C 12GB 2 Unieuro 699 €

COMPARISON SPECIFICATIONS | TOP OF THE RANGE BETWEEN € 500 AND € 600

PRICE FINDER AREA: ALL SMARTPHONES BETWEEN € 500 AND € 600

COMPARISON

Xiaomi 11T Pro 76.9 x 164.1 x 8.8 mm

6.67 pollici – 2400×1080 px Asus Zenfone 8 68.5 x 148 x 8.9 mm

5.9 pollici – 2400×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9 mm

6.4 pollici – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm

6.4 pollici – 2400×1080 px Poco F4 GT 76.7 x 162.5 x 8.5 mm

6.67 pollici – 2400×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

