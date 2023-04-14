mighty doom review: a fast paced but too challenging shooter

In an attempt to conquer a much wider audience and bring the best-known gaming brands closer to the casual public as well, the big software houses are declining their IPs in mobile format, with variable results. We recently brought you the Tomb Raider Reloaded review, now we are faced with Mighty Dooma single stick shooter made by Alpha Dog Games and based on the id Software titles, with the aim of mixing the famous clashes of the series and the mechanics taken from successful mobile productions (if you want to discover some tricks to boost yourself in-game here is our guide), Archero above all.

Run, run, there’s the Slayer!

Mighty Doom is based on the run and gun gameplay of the main series, ready to make us run through corridors and arenas shooting wildly to face the demons, not forgetting to attack them – if necessary – with the melee attack. only movement stick at our disposal we will be able to move to avoid the enemy blows and also to get closer to those to perform a finisher on, while the AI ​​will worry about constantly shooting. You must never stand still, precisely because the structure of the game provides that there are no stops or the possibility of parrying: moving means dodging and with a not very large scope of action, it is essential to spin, trying to avoid spikes and other dangers scattered throughout the environment. Mighty Doom offers gameplay elements that allow us to rediscover so much of the original saga, but obviously designed for mobile use, especially in relation to the controls. Let’s start with what the equipment is, because after the first run-tutorial we’ll get to discover everything about the Slayer and how we can characterize it, according to our needs.

We will be allowed to select a primary, a secondary and even a special weapon: the first will be the one that we will use constantly during the race, the second instead will present a cooldown and will be positioned at the bottom left (not very comfortable for left-handed people, but you can move it to the right, in case) waiting to be reached when needed. As for the special one, however, the AI ​​will decide when to use it or not. Finally, we also have our finisher here, which allows us to go and hit those stunned opponents left on the ground: once killed, they will give a health bonusessential to continue.

How arenas are built

The structure of Mighty Doom provides very narrow arenas within which to exploit covers (destructible), trampolines, teleporters and so on, to make a carnage, avoiding being hit in turn.

Cleared the arena and retrieved all items (mostly coins or EXP points) we will be able to proceed to the next stage: there will be 40 for each location, with a boss to face every ten levels. To learn more, let’s talk about enemies with large health bars and capable of launching difficult attacks to avoid and manage. Defeating them means getting a bonus to skills but not only: from that moment on you will find their minute versions in the arenas, which will consequently become more and more complex. To meet you will be unlockable skills during the death campaign: at each stage you will be asked to choose one of three skills, among those related to increasing health, up to being able to unlock triple shots, area shots or to exacerbate the rate of fire. This kind of lottery structure will allow you to decide the best strategy depending on the way you play: take a more defense-oriented approach or opt to deal more and more damage to creatures. Occasionally you will meet some NPCs ready to make you special offers, up to Seraphim who in exchange for a perk will inflict a debuff on you: it will be up to you to accept or not, always in total freedom. In short, you will be driven to discover different ways every time to get to the end. This becausein case of game over, you will start again from the beginning, until you get to room number 40 and you can proceed to the next location.

The paywall shows itself

To mark this arena structure there will be the customization of your Slayer, thanks to a very high number of contents offered (perhaps even too much). You will then have access to power ups which from time to time will improve not only the character but also his weapons.

In the second half of the campaign, the difficulty will increase dramatically and you will be asked for more operational strategy, but even in the initial stages you can have fun creating a major gap between you and your opponents, taking into account that the goal will always be to preserve the vital energy to arrive before the boss in decent condition. Those who want to have a free to play experience can do so in Mighty Doom, but at a certain point in the adventure the situation will become less manageable. The resources and all the credits you are going to accumulate will be at your disposal to generate power ups of all kinds, to be spent on weapons, Slayers and objects. You will also have the classic advertisements that you can view in order to be able to unlock certain loot boxes for free (to find out more about how free to play games monetize, retrieve our special here) to try to obtain useful items. The latter can be equipped immediately, but you will also have the option to wait, so as to find more copies and then merge them together and generate an improved version. At a certain point in the journey of the Slayer it will be easy to notice the tightening of the level of challenge, which could push some to cross the boundaries of the pay-to-win dimension and take advantage of the 4.99 euro bundles. Again, it will be up to you to decide what to do: given that backtracking is authorized and totally at your disposal for first-rate grinding.

A cartoon reduction with too many derivations

What surprised us about Mighty Doom is also the technical aspect: id Software’s IP has been reduced to a very fascinating cartoon, which retains the right amount of splatter to stay in line with the starting series (it is always possible toning down or eliminating the depiction of violence in the options menu). Against the bosses instead get ready to inflict some Mortal Kombat-worthy executions. That said, the arenas are pleasant, although asset recycling is sometimes more evident than usual, especially when you have to embark on an intense grinding activity. Another negative aspect to underline is related to energy consumption: we will have a cap set at 20 units, with a single game starting at the price of 5 units and a slow recharge (a single unit is repurchased every 12 minutes). In short, also in this sense the attempt to entice the user to pay in order to replenish energy more easily is evident. The same events that will be unlocked after the second world will begin to ask for this resource, an aspect that we did not find exactly pleasant: in fact, these are sporadic challenges and situations, to which free access could be peacefully guaranteed.

So we come to the drop rate of the equipment, turned out to be far too low, a discourse that we extend to the occasions in which to score a finisher to recover health. In Mighty Doom the primary source of success is linked to the wearable elements and the pieces you will use in battle, which is why such infrequent drops are a problem that should not be underestimated.