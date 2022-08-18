midnight fight express review: a brutal and merciless fighting game

- Advertisement -

You can see Bruce Lee there, as well as any kung fu move you want, but be aware that in Midnight Fight Express no matter how you fight: what matters is surviving and getting to the bottom. The new title developed by Jacob Dzwinel and published by Humble Games is that 3D brawler with an isometric view that pushes you to pull out wickedness and cruelty towards others, with the sole objective of … satisfying the demands of a drone that is guiding you in this mission. It may seem like a crazy explanation, but we assure you that the whole atmosphere is, starting with a gameplay that at first glance might seem trivial but that with its skill tree of over forty abilities can offer a high rate of replayability.

A drone to bring them all

Babyface was arrested by law enforcement: During the interrogation he finds himself providing answers he does not have to the pressing questions of two detectives. Individuals play with him, tease him about every detail that emerged from his words, starting with his strange relationship of subjection with the drone.Before executing him, the two policemen want to get to the truth and find out what led the man to become a cruel assassin hurled himself against the criminal gangs of the city.

To guide the drone, from above, a mysterious character, who used the protagonist as an armed arm, forcing him to break into all the lairs of the local gangs to eliminate the bosses inside them. From kill to kill, Babyface will end up being recognized and become a wanted man, not just by the police but by the underworld itself, eager to have his head. Based on this simple plot told through flashbacks by the protagonist, Midnight Fight Express throws us into this race towards the end of our tenure, to be able to get rid of a drone that in the long run, with its numerous interventions, sometimes becomes suffocating and redundant. Clearly the narrative sector is not the focus of the experience, which is played all out with the combat system at the base of the clashes.

Up Your Arsenal!

Midnight Fight Express is a succession of rooms in which to collect everything you have to turn it into a weapon. Replicating that concept already found in Hotline Miami (if you don’t remember it, find our review of Hotline Miami here), Babyface can throw chairs and fire extinguishers – but be careful of the explosions that can involve it – use daggers or baseball bats, up to pistols and machine guns.

- Advertisement -

In short, the scenarios are nothing more than makeshift armories, col sense of discovery which travels hand in hand with the desire to annihilate anyone who stands between the protagonist and his ultimate goal. Not that alternatives are lacking, mind you. In the course of this campaign of death we have lashed out at armed men to steal their guns, we have fired explosives to wipe out entire groups of henchmen or chosen the sacred path of bare hands and volleys of punches. In any case, each level can be repeated indefinitely to find the right offensive solution or the one able to print a pleased smile on the face: diving back into the various stages is not heavy because the missions last very little and among other things – thanks to the presence of a performance evaluation system – the game challenges the user to get better and better results.

The fair of replayability

To affect the overall performance, expressed in letters, we find the level of combo and the time taken to finish the stage but also of the sub-quests that you will discover only once you have reached your goal. Sometimes you will be asked to take home the hide without dying and at other times you will be asked to defeat a certain number of opponents using a certain type of weapon. There will also be more bizarre tasks, linked for example to particular environmental interactions: in the subway level, for one thing, you will have to launch at least two enemies on the tracks and wait for the trains to do their duty.

Basically, in addition to the completist dimension that could push you to collect the Gold Tooth lost by your enemies in battle, Midnight Fight Express encourages the player to obtain bonuses and benefits to continue its work of destruction as much as possible. At the end of a mission you will find yourself inside a hub that will allow you to indulge in aesthetic tweaks and useful power ups, linked to the large skill tree that we mentioned earlier.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, completing a level (which lasts a few minutes) means gaining a skill point to invest but there is a however: several of the most effective deadly talents are in fact accessible only after having unlocked the previous ones, which we had to acquire. even knowing we would never use them.

Regardless of this, with a little healthy effort you can get a much more lethal warrior in battle, as well as able to use finishing moves similar to Fatality or even to master kung fu, very useful for delivering deadly blows from the long distance. We assure you that when you have completed at least one branch of your skill tree you will return to the initial levels with the sole purpose of feeling like divinity in the presence of practically defenseless enemies.

The aversion to shields

The presence of a combo and rating counter is a perfect deterrent that pushes the player not to rely on button mashing, although the action button is essentially one (then there are the commands dedicated to parrying and dodging). Obviously, the more you go on in the adventure, the more you will find opponents up to the abilities of Babyface: we are not talking about an adaptive difficulty, but increasing and based on progress. Energumeni who will be armed with shields (often STOP road signs), or rams that will call you to alertness.

Net of their small size, the locations – from the subway, to the night club, to the streets of the suburbs and even to the bathrooms (using the suction cup as a weapon to unclog the toilet is a pleasure) – turned out to be pleasing to the eye, with a isometric view that goes well with the Focus skill, to be used to get an overview of the environment around the warrior.

From a creative and also technical point of view, the title relies on a very dry, compact style, not with dazzling details, but in any case pleasant and in line with the ambitions of what remains a small production, which doesn’t even shine on the front of the soundtrack. In any case, and it must be reiterated, we are talking about the fruit of the work of a single developer, Jacob Dzwinel, who used the motion capturing to finalize the 1200 animations designed to give realism to every punch placed.