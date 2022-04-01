Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ evolves into ‘Mobile Link’ with a new interface and more news

More than three years ago it came to our Android devices ‘Your telephone’an application of microsoft which enables link mobile to windows to view and reply to text messages, make and receive calls*, view notifications and much more from our laptop or computer.

well now microsoft has presented the evolution of ‘Your phone’ releasing a new version that completely revamps this tool, renaming its Windows 10 and Windows 11 app to ‘Mobile Link’ and renaming its Android app to ‘Link to Windows’. in english from Your Phone pass to phone link. Of course, both applications will share an icon, only that it will adapt its name to each device.

This is the new ‘Mobile Link’ and ‘Windows Link’.

microsoft has introduced a new interface that will give priority to notifications so that we do not miss anything that reaches our mobile. In this redesign they have opted for the tabbed browsing so that all the important contents of our mobile are within reach of our computer.

They have also improved the configuration of their application so that it is much faster and easier to link our mobile with your desktop operating system. With the upcoming Windows 11 update you will also be able to configure ‘Mobile Link’ during setup only scan a QR code.

The new interface is based on Windows 11, so in the new design of your application we will find these rounded corners, new color palette, new illustrations and updated iconography to offer a native app experience on your new operating system.

‘Mobile Link’ reaches more countries

microsoft has also announced that ‘Mobile Link’ is now available in China thanks to a partnership with HONORwith the HONOR Magic V, Magic 4 series and Magic 3 series being the first compatible devices to enjoy the full experience.

The complete experience of ‘Mobile Link’ allows us to run our mobile applications on our PC screen. In the rest of the world the only compatible manufacturer is Samsungwhose list of compatible devices can be consulted from its official website.

Via | microsoft

