Microsoft’s translator can now handle more than 100 languages

Translators continue to advance at great speed, and Microsoft is one of the leaders in this race thanks to its Microsoft Translator, a platform that has just added 12 new languages ​​and dialects, reaching 103 languages.

They have included Bashkir, Dhivehi, Georgian, Kyrgyz, Macedonian, Mongolian (Cyrillic), Mongolian (traditional), Tatar, Tibetan, Turkmen, Uyghur, and Uzbek (Latin), with the ability to translate text and documents to and from natively spoken languages by 5.66 billion people worldwide.

It’s been more than 20 years since Microsoft started the machine translations project. In 2003, such a system translated the entire Microsoft knowledge base from English to Spanish, French, German, and Japanese, publishing it on the Internet at the time.

They then released Windows Live Translator and Translator API, systems that the public could use to translate, even within Office documents.

With artificial intelligence technology they adopted neural machine translation (NMT), thus looking at all machine translation systems to neural models, faster and more effective.

They currently work with various partners in language communities that have access to human-translated texts, documents that serve, among other things, to train artificial intelligence systems. They are often volunteer community partners who are in charge of collecting texts between the community and the elders, in order to obtain translation platforms for languages ​​such as Hmong Daw, Urdu, Swahili, Mayan, Otomi, Maori and Inuktitut.

Language barriers prevent access to vital information, and translators can help us overcome that problem. Now we just need to get the definitive real-time translator, integrated into the headphones, so that we can live in the future that we have seen in TV series.

