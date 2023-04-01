Microsoft’s search engine goes from forgotten to being the most famous in the App Store

The search engine grew in downloads in the App Store thanks to its project with ChatGPT.

On February 7, 2023, Microsoft announced that it will integrate ChatGPT to Bingwhich immediately boosted search engine downloads on devices iOSafter a long time in lower positions.

The application of this consultation tool had a strong growth in the app storerising to the sixth position in the ‘Top Free App’ category in USAmarket in which iphone has strong relevance.

This placed it at the same level as other apps with the highest consumption such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagramdemonstrating the interest that there is on the part of the users to know how the artificial intelligence will work in this search engine.

The search engine grew in downloads in the App Store thanks to its project with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT on the way to Bing

Despite the announcement of Microsoftartificial intelligence is not yet fully working in the search engine, but a series of default queries are presented so that users can learn how it will work.

At the moment you can only request early access and expect a favorable response as the days go by. The latter is what might have helped Bing to have an impulse in the last days to add users.

In the middle of the application process to test the AI ​​in the browser, the platform directs people to download the application or install it in their browser to have it by default.

So ChatGPT is not fully integrated into Bing, only under what the app allows with queries like: ‘make a recipe for three people’, ‘help plan a special anniversary’, ‘write a rhyming poem’, ‘help to plan a fishing trip’, among 12 other options.

What to expect from ChatGPT on Bing

The chatbot will be one more tool in the search engine. In addition to the traditional results with links to web pages, videos and social networks, a panel will appear on the right side with the responses of artificial intelligence.

In these results there will be a mix of database data Open AIthe company that owns the tool, and internet site sources, which the chatbot itself will cite so as not to affect the traffic of these pages.

“Let’s call it a fair search share that will only help publishers get traffic from multiple sources. And, incidentally, advertisers will get more revenue. Thus, publishers will earn more money, advertisers too, and users will enjoy great innovation,” he said. Satya NadellaCEO of Microsoft, to The Verge.

This chat can be asked questions such as whether it was a search engine, but also requests to create documents, lists, tips, guides and whatever the user requires, understanding that not everything that appears there is not 100% updated and that you can present failures or inaccuracies in the information provided in each query.

“I don’t think this is a complete departure from what is expected of a search engine today, which is supposed to actually answer your query while giving you links that you can then click on, just as well. that ads and search work,” said the manager.

