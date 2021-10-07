Microsoft’s New Acquisition to Help Businesses Meet Goals

Little by little we are seeing how the main technology companies, with business-oriented services, are increasingly focusing on services that meet the emerging needs of the hybrid work model for the increasing number of companies that are adopting it.

Microsoft is one of them, where over the last few months we have seen different initiatives in this regard. Now comes one more, trying to cover one more aspect to integrate it within its ecosystem of business tools and services.



To do this, the Redmond have just made a new acquisition. Is about Ally.io, a tool specialized in aligning workers with company objectives, So what will become part of Microsoft Viva, the Employee Experience Platform (EXP).

At the moment the economic terms of the agreement are unknown. As they highlight, Ally.io is one of the most loved OKR (Key Results and Objectives) category tools on the market, being an emerging and fast growing category.

Microsoft will begin investing efforts over the next year to bring Ally.io to its cloud, evolve existing integrations with Microsoft Teams, and expand Ally.io to Viva, Office, Power BI, and “the broadest set of applications and Microsoft 365 services ».

They look forward to making a transition to the Microsoft cloud as smooth as possible. In the meantime, existing customers, according to Microsoft, can continue to expect the same “excellent support and service,” while continuing to allow Ally.io to remain open to the arrival of new customers for its services.

According to Microsoft:

Ally.io will launch a new Microsoft Viva module. Viva is an employee experience platform that brings together communications, knowledge, learning, resources and perspectives, from wherever you work. Powered by Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, Viva helps organizations foster a culture of human connection, growth, well-being, and success.

In this sense, they point out that Viva has four connected modules – Connections, Insights, Topics, and Learning – offering “a holistic experience with smart, actionable insights into the workflow.”

With the acquisition, they expect that:

Ally.io and Microsoft Viva will enrich the way people and teams come together to build alignment and achieve better business results.

It is hoped that in this way companies have everything they need to improve productivity without leaving the ecosystem of Microsoft solutions.

More information: Microsoft