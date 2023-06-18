Microsoft’s Move To Relocate Top AI Experts Threatens China

- Advertisement -

In a strategic move that could leave significant implications for China’s tech talent pool, Microsoft has decided to relocate some of its top AI researchers from Beijing to Canada. Microsoft Research Asia (MSRA), the Beijing-based research division of the company, is already seeking visas to transfer these professionals to Vancouver.

This relocation plan from Microsoft is known as the ‘Vancouver Plan’ under which around 20 to 40 of its top AI researchers are likely to be relocated.

The decision from the tech giant comes in response to heightened political tensions between the United States and China. Besides, some domestic tech companies in China have been trying to rob Microsoft’s AI technologies and skills to develop their own version of ChatGPT.

The number reported is not accurate. There is no 'so-called Vancouver Plan.

Further, the tech giant claimed that it is establishing a new lab in Vancouver. It would be aligned with MSRA and staffed with experts from various Microsoft Research (MSR) labs worldwide, including China. In this context, Microsoft clearly said, “The lab will be staffed with people from other MSR labs around the world, to include China.”

Microsoft Researchers Fear Talent Poaching

The incident has garnered significant interest from MSRA researchers who have received job offers from Chinese companies. Although these offers look enticing, they decided to decline and apply for visas to join Microsoft’s Canadian institute. The researchers seem to be concerned about talent poaching by Chinese firms. Besides, they fear potential harassment by authorities for tapping opportunities outside China.

Maybe in a third country, outside of the US and China, we can regain the vibrant tech discussion from the old days.A Microsoft researcher applying for a Canadian visa

Another MSRA researcher said that even though the tech giant has deep connections with China, the risk lies in the fact that the best researchers of the company are out there. This risk particularly looms heavily over the ones working on machine learning. The researcher also said that they had discussed these risks in their internal meetings.

Microsoft’s Actions May Draw Criticism From Beijing

This decision to relocate top AI researchers might spark criticism from Beijing. China has been actively encouraging high-tech Chinese researchers overseas to return to China. Beijing is trying to entice these researchers by offering them prestigious teaching positions and generous grants. MSRA was founded by Taiwanese computer scientist Lee Kai-Fu, and it has emerged as a crucial training center for tech talent in China. It has also boasted notable alumni such as Yin Qi, head of the AI group Megvii and Alibaba’s CTO Wang Jian.

Microsoft has more than 9,000 employees in China, out of which 80% are working in research and development roles.

Over the last three decades, Microsoft has strengthened its presence in China. The big-tech company has also successfully developed localized products in the Asian country. This includes the flagship Office and Windows software packages, as well as the Bing search engine.

Besides, Microsoft has announced plans to recruit 1,000 employees in China. This tells tons about its interest in growing its Chinese market presence.

However, as tensions between the US and China continue to escalate, there might be a glitch over the presence of a significant part of Microsoft’s engineering talent in China. It remains to be seen how Beijing will react to Microsoft’s decision.