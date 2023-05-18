Microsoft Zune makes a comeback in Guardians of the Galaxy giveaway

In brief: Remember the Zune, the iconic MP3 player that was discontinued in 2012? Microsoft is offering an unopened one as a promotion for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, in which it features heavily, but there’s no guarantee it works.

In a tweet on its official account, Microsoft announced a giveaway for the recently released (and excellent) Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Keeping with the theme of the movie, the product being given away is an unopened Zune. It’s the same retro MP3 player that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord jokingly received as a gift from Kraglin in the second film as an upgrade over his Walkman. He explained that “it’s what everybody’s listening to on Earth nowadays. It’s got 300 songs on it.”

The Zune also appears in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The device plays a massive role in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, especially near the end of the movie.

Microsoft said in the tweet that it doesn’t know if the Zune it is giving away still works, but it’s likely that many people would want to win an unopened one (and sell it, probably). The competition ends tomorrow, May 17. You just need to retweet the post for a chance to win. The giveaway is only available to residents of the United States.

Microsoft launched the Zune in 2006 to compete with Apple’s iPod, which had been around for five years at that point. But slow sales and the rise of smartphones meant it couldn’t compete in the same market as Apple’s incredibly popular digital music player. The Zune was discontinued six years after its arrival, with software support ending in 2015. The Apple iPod lasted until 2022.

However, the Zune is making plenty of headlines these days. In addition to the attention it’s getting from Guardians of the Galaxy, Microsoft recently partnered with aerospace manufacturer Redwire to 3D print a Microsoft Zune on the International Space Station (ISS). There’s also a SETM educational promotion on the Zune website that includes coding challenges and resources.

For a nostalgia-filled look at other products from many years ago, check out our Once-Iconic Tech Products That Are Now a Fading Memory feature.