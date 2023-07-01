Microsoft would like to get rid of in-game exclusives, but blames Sony for it

- Advertisement -

The legal battle to decide the approval of the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard in the United States continues, with that, new information about the backstage of the video game industry continues to emerge on the internet. Last Wednesday (28), the trial featured the testimony of Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, who spoke about the company’s interests in relation to the exclusivity of Activision Blizzard content.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, says he "would love" to get rid of console exclusive games, but blames Sony for defining the market and the competition. When discussing the idea of ​​Microsoft being focused on software on as many platforms as possible, Nadella was asked about Xbox exclusives and responded as follows:

If it were up to me, I'd love to get rid of all exclusives on consoles, but that's not really up to me to define especially as a low share player in the console market. The dominant player there [Sony] defined market competition using exclusives, so this is the world we live in. I have no love for this world.

The executive also states that his philosophy is to make the games available on as many platforms as possible. I grew up in a company that always believed that software should run on as many platforms as possible, and that’s exactly the Microsoft I grew up with, I believe that.

Although Sony is the biggest opponent of the merger between the companies, we should note that Nintendo also has a very high number of exclusive titles for its platforms, having this as a business model long before the appearance of the PlayStation. Even stating that it would like to get rid of exclusives, Microsoft continues to expand its domains in that direction, having even confirmed that the upcoming Indiana Jones game by Bethesda will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, even if previous agreements provided that the title would be cross-platform. The decision on the North American judgment will be announced this Friday, which could mean the positive conclusion of the merger or the withdrawal of the deal. Do you think Microsoft will get approval?

