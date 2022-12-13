Microsoft would have offered Sony to bring the Call of Duty franchise to PS Plus

Microsoft would have made a proposal for Sony to have the rights to put the Call of Duty franchise on its subscription service, PlayStation Plus. The information is from Bloomberg, which alleges that the offer was made as a way to “reassure” the Federal Trade Commission of the United States, which is not in favor of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by US$ 69 billion (~R$ 367 million)the tech industry’s biggest deal to date.

The article says that Microsoft offered this concession, in addition to the offer to keep Call of Duty for 10 years on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. Bloomberg alleges that Sony has not accepted the agreement yet and continues to position itself against the acquisition, which would make Microsoft have control of the biggest franchises in the gaming industry today. Microsoft offering Sony the ability to include Call of Duty in its subscription service could break the argument that the company would have an unfair advantage in the market, adding franchise games to Xbox Game Pass at launch.