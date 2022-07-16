Microsoft would be planning to return to the three-year cycle of Windows releases

- Advertisement -

Today we were talking about the end of support for Windows 7, or rather its extension for an exact period of three years, also arguing the existence of alternatives with which to replace it, and here is new information that points to a profound change in strategy of Microsoft for with the life cycles of the versions of the system.

According to the information provided by Windows Central, the company is considering going back to three-year release cycle which broke with Windows 10, so if so, the next major version of Windows, Windows 12, would appear on the scene as early as fall 2024. This new cycle would also alter the timing of system updates.

Thus, while the proposed twist would be, on the one hand, a return to the most immediate past, as happened with Windows Vista (2006), Windows 7 (2009), Windows 8 (2012) and Windows 10 (2015), The novelty would be in the updates of the current versions, those that Windows 10 received twice a year and that the launch of Windows 11 wishes have become annual.

As well. According to this information, the respective versions of Windows would not receive one or two, but four annual updates (internally called “moments”), one per quarter, including new features there and not just bug fixes or security patches (these last ones are not touched, it seems). This new procedure would be implemented in 2023 with Windows 11.

Of course, Microsoft has already been asked about this information and the response has been the typical one, which neither confirms nor denies. In the jargon of the medium, that Microsoft “does not comment on rumors or speculation.” However, there are a few media that have given truth to these plans, at least as far as internal discussion is concerned.

The underlying question, however, is complex, because it is a profound paradigm shift, which… what benefits would it bring? That is, Microsoft does not need to attract users to its platform, the number one in the segment it occupies. On the other hand, the problems with each Windows update have been a constant for years and thus accelerating the pace of development and releases does not seem like the best solution.

Not to mention the professionals who rely on Windows and who make up one of the most delicate groups to force machines in production to be updated every three years… or perhaps more? That’s another: new version of Windows every three years, yes, but… with how long of support for each one? This and the other questions raised by the subject are for now mere theory.