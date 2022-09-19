Microsoft would be disappointed with Halo Infinite and consider the game a failure

Insider Brad Sams, known for bringing exclusive information about Microsoft, the first to reveal the existence of Halo Infinite and its details, said that Ross’ departure is aimed at restructuring the studio and that the company is deeply with the project.

In recent weeks, the studio 343 Industries, responsible for Halo , announced several departures, with the most recent being Bonnie Ross, director of the company and vice president of Xbox Game Studios.

Sams reveals that Microsoft spent millions of dollars on Halo Infinite and was betting it would become a game-as-a-service that would rival Bungie’s Destiny 2, but now sees it as a on every level, including financially.

Microsoft reportedly decided to leave Ross after the announcement of the contents of Season 3 of Halo Infinite, postponed to March 2023. The insider also says that further changes in the management of 343 Industries will take place in the coming weeks.

The insider says the product was not released in a viable state and they continued to try to fix it over the months, spending more money. He reveals that 343 Industries would have asked US$ 50 million (~R$ 262.5 million) after three months of release to finalize the title and then, more US$ 20 million (~R$ 105 million) becoming a huge financial hole for the company.

He ends by saying that he doesn’t know how Microsoft will handle the future of Halo Infinite, but he opines saying that they should cancel the Halo series and use the money to increase the game’s quality.