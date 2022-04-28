Microsoft works with Cloudflare on its own VPN service for Edge

A recently discovered Microsoft support page reveals that, in collaboration with Cloudflare, Microsoft is working to implement its own security service called Microsoft Edge Secure Network in your Microsoft Edge web browser.

Is about your new VPN service that, at the moment, is not yet available even for users of the development versions, but it is likely that its arrival will start in the Dev or Canary channels so that, over time, it will reach the rest of the users through the stable version to be released in the future.



More security and privacy options for users

With the activation of this service once it is available, users will be able to keep their data safe so that neither hackers nor the communications companies themselves can access their contenteven keeping one’s location private by masking the IP address and replacing geolocation with a regional address to make it difficult to track online within browsing sessions.

It is a security service that will be offered free of charge, and for which users will obtain 1 GB of data transfers free of charge, which will be managed from their own Microsoft accounts.

In this regard, users must have a Microsoft user account and log in to them in order to have this service.

The support page makes it clear that Cloudflare will not retain any user-identifying data, and that all data related to browsing sessions, i.e. diagnostic and support data, will be deleted every 25 hours, and data usage carried out will be deleted at the end of each corresponding month.

The time when the tech giant will launch this service is not yet known, although when that time comes, it will join the league of web browsers that offer security tools beyond built-in protections, be it Mozilla Firefox or also Opera, which has had its own VPN service for some time, without the need for a user account, of course, in addition to other security tools available to users.

More information: Microsoft