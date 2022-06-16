Microsoft Word will prevent accidental changes to documents

Microsoft Word is getting an update that can save you from a lot of headaches when you’re working on a document.

And that it will ensure that no member of your work team accidentally edits an important document or applies changes by mistake. We tell you what this new dynamic is about.

Microsoft Word will make it easy for you to switch to document editing and review modes

If you use Google Drive to create your documents, you will be used to the dynamics of going from editing mode to suggestions or viewing. A dynamic that prevents accidental changes in the editing of documents.

However, Microsoft Word does not have this system for creating and editing documents. So any involuntary action can turn into an unwanted change. A problem that will have a solution with the next Word update, as we can see in the Microsoft roadmap.

You can now switch between editing, reviewing, and viewing documents in Word based on the job you’re working on

This was an update that was announced in May, but only for users who are part of the beta channel as part of the testing phase. Now the Microsoft team plans to roll out this update to everyone starting in July.

An update that will be implemented in Microsoft Word for Windows and Mac. And the dynamics will be the same as we know in Google Drive. When you enter the document, by default you will be in “Edit” mode, so you can make all the changes you want and they will be saved automatically. Of course, as long as you have editing permissions.

Or you can switch to “Review” mode to suggest changes or add comments to the document. And if you just want to read the document, then opt for “View” mode which will prevent you from accidentally making changes. A dynamic that will facilitate the collaborative editing of documents.