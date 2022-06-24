Microsoft will start notifying the end of support of Windows 8.1 to those who still use it

Before the near end of official support for Windows 8.1 scheduled for next January 10, 2023from Microsoft they are already making a move to start this coming July a campaign lasting several months to notify those who still use this version of the operating system, which are not exactly many, of the need to update their computers to a higher version, or alternatively, to buy a new computer under Windows 11.

From Microsoft they acknowledge on a support page that Most Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 PCs will be incompatible for upgrading to Windows 11 as they do not meet the necessary hardware requirements, so alternatively they are offered the chance to upgrade to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of this version of the company’s popular operating system.



Another version of Windows that is nearing its end of life

Windows 8.1 ended mainstream support in January 2018, at which point it entered five-year extended support, receiving regular security updates, software updates, and more.

Coming to extended support at the end, from Microsoft they are not going to offer an extended security support period as it did with those who have still used Windows 7, so Windows 10 will be the closest option to be taken into account by those who want to keep their current computersconsidering that this operating system will maintain official support until October 14, 2025.

Windows 8.1 is a version that the company released to address user dissatisfaction with Windows 8 by abandoning the traditional desktop in favor of a touch experience, lacking elements that users came to miss, such as the Start menu. and more.

Logically, computers under Windows 8.1 will continue to function normally from the date indicated, but without security updates, the system will become increasingly insecure over time, susceptible to vulnerabilities that appear along the way .

As we say, the Windows 8.1 quota is quite low, so it will affect a limited group of users.

