Microsoft will start blocking Office macros by default at the end of the month

has advanced this week that in a few days, precisely from July 27, will start (again) the of execution of all Visual Basic Applications (VBA) within Office applications.

It is striking in that the software giant announces its intentions after having to put the brakes on at the beginning of this month, referring to user comments, without specifying, taking into account that this change in behavior began at the beginning of last month of June.



Winning in security

Yes ok, the company already announced in February of this year the intentions to change the behaviors to block macros by default, it is believed that initially, the blocking harmed many organizations that made use of macros for the automation of routine processes within the themselves, how they can carry out certain tasks.

During this pause time period, Microsoft has made some additional changes to improve usability, transferring these changes to the documentation that it makes available to administrators and users so that they can learn, among other things, how Office chooses which macros to run and which to block, in addition to the versions that the behavior change will be affected.

Correcting the problems found, it now appears that Microsoft is ready to make the change in behavior pTo avoid accidentally activating macros that can lead to a breach of security in organizations.

And it is that according to Microsoft:

VBA macros are a common way for malicious actors to gain access to deploy malware and ransomware. So to help improve security in Office, we’re changing the default behavior of Office apps to block macros in Internet files.

behavior change will affect Access, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio and Word applications in the stable version of Office for Windowsalthough the behavior change will not be carried over to the Mac, Android and iOS platforms.

