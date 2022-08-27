Microsoft will shut down Kaizala group messaging in favor of Teams

Google is not the only technology company that is unifying applications with similar communication features, since Microsoft is also going to put a little order in its communications service offer.

In this sense, before the partners of Microsoft 365, the company is now sharing that it will proceed to close at the end of August next year, now beginning a transition period by which from today no new users can be added to Kaizala, and that the day after August 31, 2023, support and access will no longer be offered.



The expected twilight of Kaizala

- Advertisement -

Let us remember that Kaizala began as an experimental project of Microsoft Garage, and continued at the end of 2017 as a productivity tool for the Indian market, although it was already at the end of 2018 when its global launch took place as a service aimed at workers. From first line.

Over time, it has been receiving new features, and even in 2019 it launched its paid version as part of the Office 365 offer.

Given the duplication of features with respect to Teams, and the confusion that this has been generating, Microsoft has been working to bring Kaizala features to Microsoft Teams, although along the way the planned deadlines have not been met, which has motivated the delay of the closure of Kaizala as an independent product in of Microsoft Teams.

But now it seems that they already have their homework done. Microsoft will take advantage of the fact that many Kaizala users have Office 365 or Microsoft 365 licenses to get them to use them, giving more value to those licenses.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Kaizala Azure Active Directory (AAD) customers will be offered “exploratory” licenses that allow them to try Teams for free for a period of one year. In this way, duplicate functions in both services are eliminated, since Teams will remain in the field of collaborative communication.

A different case are its two messaging options for individuals, Skype and GroupMe, which will continue to be available by understanding the difference in uses and markets to which both messaging platforms respond.