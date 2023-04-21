Microsoft will remove Twitter from the advertising center and Elon Musk threatens

A Microsoft announced that it will withdraw the twitter from its social media management tool for advertisers, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform, to from next April 25th. The decision may lead to an “escape” of advertisers from the social network. Bill Gates’ company explained that Smart Campaigns will not allow theterminate Twitter account by management tool; create, manage drafts or schedule publications, as well as view past tweets or engagement metrics.





The company also noted that channels from other networks, such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, will remain available normally. A Microsoft did not provide reason(s) for withdrawal support for the social network of blue bird. - Advertisement - Although, it is possible that the measure is due to the cost of accessing the Twitter APIs. Companies with scalable commercial projects negotiate the price directly with the platform and the most basic package costs US$ 42 thousand (R$ 211 thousand) per month.

Elon Musk talks about suing Microsoft

They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

In response to a Twitter post on the subject, Elon Musk commented that he intends to file a lawsuit against Microsoft. The billionaire said that “They illegally trained using Twitter data. It’s time for the lawsuit”. The executive did not say exactly what Microsoft would have illegally trained using Twitter data, but the term could be a reference to artificial intelligence training. It is worth remembering that the company bill Gates does not have an AI model of its own. - Advertisement -