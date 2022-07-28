Microsoft will release Windows 11 22H2 in September

- Advertisement -

will deliver the final version of 11 22H2 in , according to information transferred to TheVerge to announce the Microsoft Ignite conference.

Microsoft prepares a “hot” autumn with three events marked on the calendar: the of the first major update for Windows 11; the tenth anniversary of the launch of its own Surface hardware brand and the Ignite conference, the most important of the year and the first to be held in person since the start of the COVID pandemic.

From the announcement of this conference for developers and IT professionals that will be held from October 12 to 14 in Seattle, comes the rest of the information, the launch of new Surface devices and the launch of the general availability (GA) version of Windows eleven.

Windows 11 22H2 in September

This date makes perfect sense. Although it has not yet been confirmed by Microsoft, the company usually releases major system updates between the months of September and October. In addition, the RTM version was already fixed at build 22621 and was delivered weeks ago to manufacturers for proper testing and shipping of drivers prior to pre-installation of new equipment.

Windows 11 22H2 will be delivered free of charge to update computers that have valid previous Windows 11 licenses and also for those that still remain in Windows 10 and that Microsoft seeks to migrate, although it will be supported until 2025 and will receive its respective update at the end of the year.

Don’t expect a ‘revolution’, but improvements here and there. Microsoft will include the usual bug fixes and the latest security patches, in addition to continuing to introduce the Fluent Design language in the interface and other components.

In this way, they will visual and usability improvements for the start menu like the ability to create folders in the start menu by dragging one app on top of another and also in the taskbar you need important features like drag and drop or the same dragging of apps to the taskbar to pin them directly. These are basic things that should have been available from the start, but you know how Microsoft decided to release a “Windows 10.5” to improve it later.

Another part of the update consists of refresh core applications and internal tools included as part of the system. Here stands out the development of a new file explorer that -finally- will use the demanded tabs.

More news will come from the greater filtering capacity of notifications and alerts in FocusAssist; accessibility improvements for hearing-impaired users; the transfer of Widgets to the left side of the interface or the new cloud-based anti-phishing and anti-malware service for Microsoft Defender SmartScreen.