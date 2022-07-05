Microsoft will release an Outlook Lite app for underpowered Android phones

Microsoft has announced that an Outlook Lite application will soon be released on Android phones. The goal is to offer a fluid and simple software able to function on any smartphone”, even not very powerful, as well as on any network.

Microsoft’s Outlook app will soon have the right to a “light” version. The Redmond company has indeed updated its roadmap and promises the arrival of this new iteration during the month of July.

With Outlook Lite, the idea is to offer users a fluid and efficient mailbox, even if they don’t have a powerful phone. A maneuver designed above all for emerging markets, but not only. The classic Outlook application can indeed be greedy and row on some older smartphones.

Outlook Lite wants to offer the essentials of Outlook

Outlook Lite hasn’t really revealed its secrets, but we know that it will offer to check its email on a much less greedy interface in resources than classic Outlook. However, you will have to accept some limitations. For example, the app will only support Outlook, Hotmail, Live, and MSN email addresses. Unable to check his pro emails on a clean address. There will certainly be other limitations, but we don’t know them yet. We imagine that some features of the parent application will be removed. One thing is certain: this app will take up much less space on the phone.

In any case, this will allow good number of users to take advantage of the messaging service in good conditions. Microsoft is not the first company to offer such an alternative, since Google has already developed Gmail Go, the Lite version of Gmail. Other applications, such as Facebook, also offer this alternative.

At the same time, Microsoft is working on a new version of its Outlook application for Windows 11. The latter has not changed compared to Windows 10 and the goal is obviously to modernize it in terms of design, but also in terms of uses. It should arrive in the big October update if all goes well.

As for the Lite version of Oulook on Android, it will land on the PlayStore before the end of July, according to Microsoft’s roadmap.