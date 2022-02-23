Tech News

Microsoft will make it easier to start a Skype call from Edge

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Microsoft is testing a new change to its web browser that will make it easier to start a video call from Edge.

Without having to resort to the web version or app of Skype, you can plan a meeting or start a call from the options of the web browser.

Microsoft Edge tests a new option for Skype calls

Microsoft Edge could implement a dynamic similar to what we found in Windows 10 and 11 regarding Skype.

Recall that in early 2021, Microsoft added a “Meet Now” button to the Windows 10 taskbar to make it easier for users to start a video call on Skype. A simple dynamic, whether it is to join a video call or create a meeting, which saves you from having to open the application.

An option that was also enabled in the web version of Outlook in personal accounts. So without leaving the mail service, the user can use the “Meet Now” button to start a Skype video call. And now the Microsoft team wants to bring this dynamic to Microsoft Edge.

As shared by a user on Reddit, Microsoft Edge will also add a “Meet Now” button among the toolbar options. An option that will not be set by default, so the user will have to activate it from the web browser settings.

To do this, you need to open Settings >> Appearance >> Customize the toolbar << Select the buttons to display on the toolbar >> Meet Now. Once you enable this option, you will see the Skype icon added to the toolbar.

When you select that option, the Skype menu opens to create a meeting or start a video call, without having to resort to the app or the web version. At the moment, this Skype feature is part of one of the many tests that are released in the version of Microsoft Edge Canary, so we will have to see if they manage to implement it in any of the future versions of the web browser.

Previous articleChrome password manager will be able to count on the introduction of notes
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Microsoft will make it easier to start a Skype call from Edge

Microsoft is testing a new change to its web browser that will make it easier to start a...
Tech News

Chrome password manager will be able to count on the introduction of notes

Google is working on a feature commonly found in many other password managers on the market, trying to...
Communication

Bethesda closes its online store. Destination: Steam

Bethesda surprised us today by announcing that the Bethesda.net launcher will close its doors, permanentlyand also will do...
5G News

Nubia will launch the global version of its new mobile gaming model

A week after its presentation in the Chinese market, Nubia has just launched Red Magic 7, its new...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.