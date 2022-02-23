Microsoft will make it easier to start a Skype call from Edge

Microsoft is testing a new change to its web browser that will make it easier to start a video call from Edge.

Without having to resort to the web version or app of Skype, you can plan a meeting or start a call from the options of the web browser.

Microsoft Edge tests a new option for Skype calls

Microsoft Edge could implement a dynamic similar to what we found in Windows 10 and 11 regarding Skype.

Recall that in early 2021, Microsoft added a “Meet Now” button to the Windows 10 taskbar to make it easier for users to start a video call on Skype. A simple dynamic, whether it is to join a video call or create a meeting, which saves you from having to open the application.

An option that was also enabled in the web version of Outlook in personal accounts. So without leaving the mail service, the user can use the “Meet Now” button to start a Skype video call. And now the Microsoft team wants to bring this dynamic to Microsoft Edge.

As shared by a user on Reddit, Microsoft Edge will also add a “Meet Now” button among the toolbar options. An option that will not be set by default, so the user will have to activate it from the web browser settings.

To do this, you need to open Settings >> Appearance >> Customize the toolbar << Select the buttons to display on the toolbar >> Meet Now. Once you enable this option, you will see the Skype icon added to the toolbar.

When you select that option, the Skype menu opens to create a meeting or start a video call, without having to resort to the app or the web version. At the moment, this Skype feature is part of one of the many tests that are released in the version of Microsoft Edge Canary, so we will have to see if they manage to implement it in any of the future versions of the web browser.