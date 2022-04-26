Microsoft will make it easier to install Teams on Windows 10 and 11

Microsoft will make it easy to download and install Teams on your Windows 10 and 11 PC.

Thanks to an upcoming update, you will no longer need to download Microsoft Teams from the web version or as part of Office 365. We tell you what it is.

Teams will be available in the Microsoft Store

Microsoft keeps updating Teams. We have already seen in recent months many functions that have been integrated into Teams to improve its dynamics and provide more options to work teams.

So we cannot deny that it has become one of Microsoft’s star products. However, there is something missing. And if you use it from your Windows computer you will realize what we mean by this comment. Yes, as strange as it sounds, Microsoft Teams is not yet listed within the Microsoft Store.

So if you want to install it on your Windows 10 and 11 computer, you have to download it from the web or along with the rest of the Office 365 products. However, this is about to change, as can be seen in the roadmap that share the Microsoft team:

The Microsoft Teams app for work, school, and life will soon be available to download from the Microsoft Store. This app will support work, school and consumer accounts on Windows 10 and work or school accounts on Windows 11

In the version of Microsoft Store for Windows 10 we will find Teams for personal, school and work accounts. And in Windows 11, we’ll have Teams for work and school accounts. Let us remember that in the case of Windows 11 there is already an integrated version of Teams for personal accounts, which allows users to communicate with their friends and family.

According to the roadmap, this update is scheduled to roll out next month. So we will have to wait a couple of weeks to see if Teams finally reaches the Microsoft Store.