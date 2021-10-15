Microsoft will launch a shortened version of LinkedIn to continue working in China

Since 2014, a special version of LinkedIn has been operating in China, adapted to the regulations that the Asian giant’s government applies to services that operate over the Internet.

Local restrictions have been tightened to the point of keeping the platform blocked in that country, forcing Microsoft to propose a new strategy to maintain the presence of this platform in the region.

InJobs, the replacement for LinkedIn in China

Until before this episode, only three foreign services that manage data generated by their users could function under the restrictive Chinese rules: GitHub, Amazon’s evaluation system and LinkedIn.

As digital regulations began to tighten in China, access to LinkedIn became more elusive. A few months ago, the Wall street journal reported the case of some students and academics who, while passing through China, noticed that they could not access their profiles for distributing “prohibited content”, without receiving further explanations.

The recent shutdown announcement of the China-tailored edition of LinkedIn does not provide full details on what triggered this situation. Nevertheless, WSJ followed up on this case and announced that in March of this year, the Chinese government administration contacted Microsoft, requesting it to regulate the contents of its platform, with a 30-day ultimatum.

The company indicates that part of the strategy of this initiative contemplated a constant reevaluation of the project, depending on local circumstances.

“While we have been successful in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunities, we have not found the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed. We are also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and higher compliance requirements in China. “, they indicated from LinkedIn in their release.

As a replacement alternative, in order not to lose presence in the Chinese market, Microsoft announced the launch of a new platform by the end of this year. This is InJobs, something similar to a “little brother” of LinkedIn, which will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles. Under this new model, the platform intends to sustain its relationships with Chinese companies to generate and disseminate new job opportunities.