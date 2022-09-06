Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for several years after acquisition, says Xbox CEO

has brought more information about its plans with the Call of Duty franchise, should the of Activision Blizzard be approved. The company has said on several occasions that it does not intend to make the games in the series exclusive to Xbox consoles upon completion of the US$ 68.7 billion (~R$ 371 billion)the largest in the technology industry to date.

In a speech to the The VergeXbox brand boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft is committed to bringing the Call of Duty franchise to consoles for several years to come, even the agreement between Sony and Activision ends. - Advertisement - Spencer reveals that he assured Sony in January that Call of Duty will continue to launch for PlayStation platforms on the same day as the Xbox versions, going beyond the agreements already in place.

As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox https://t.co/DVrgYS8ssB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 18, 2022