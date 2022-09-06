Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for several years after acquisition, says Xbox CEO

microsoft has brought more information about its plans with the Call of Duty franchise, should the acquisition of Activision Blizzard be approved.
The company has said on several occasions that it does not intend to make the games in the series exclusive to Xbox consoles upon completion of the US$ 68.7 billion (~R$ 371 billion)the largest in the technology industry to date.
In a speech to the The VergeXbox brand boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft is committed to bringing the Call of Duty franchise to playstation consoles for several years to come, even after the agreement between Sony and Activision ends.
Spencer reveals that he assured Sony in January that Call of Duty will continue to launch for PlayStation platforms on the same day as the Xbox versions, going beyond the agreements already in place.
Earlier, Bloomberg had revealed that Activision is contractually obligated to release three more Call of Duty games for the PlayStation. Among them would be Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 and a new game in the Black Ops franchise, which should not arrive before 2024.
At the moment, several regulatory bodies around the world are considering Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, with Saudi Arabia being the first country to recognize the deal. However, the UK asked for more information and wants assurances that Microsoft will not use its control of the Call of Duty franchise to harm its competitors.