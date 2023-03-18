Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT into iPhones

The search engine grew in downloads in the App Store thanks to its project with ChatGPT.

After Microsoft announced the incorporation of artificial intelligence ChatGPT to the system of your search engine, Bing, the company of technology has begun to develop new ways to access this platform through additional devices as it is currently only available in a limited way through its web version or in the application edge.

One of the first ways in which Microsoft seeks to enter the mobile application market with this search engine is through the creation of a native Bing platform specifically for devices that use the operating system of iOS and therefore are only iphone compatible those who can access its functions.

To access the functions of ChatGPT through the web platforms and edge which are still in the beta testing phase, a possible application designed to be compatible with mobile phones will be added. Manzanawhose release date or availability for beta testing open has not been confirmed.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: ChatGPT: this is how you can create contracts, essays and emails with artificial intelligence

Although the way in which you can enter the modified platform that was designed to include artificial intelligence in searches, Microsoft is already planning on expanding the availability of the technology of ChatGPT through Bing to other devices even before releasing a beta version of this feature for the desktop of computers with the system windows.

Microsoft is already planning on expanding the availability of ChatGPT technology through Bing. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that the expansion of the scope of the renewed Bi search engine systemnog would be starting with a desktop platform and then on devices like the iphonethis does not mean that device users Android they will not benefit. It is probable that the development of a native application that integrates these capabilities to cell phones with this operating system will soon reach the market.

According to the CEO of MicrosoftSatya Nadella, the artificial intelligence that is integrated into the Bing service will allow people to carry out the searches they want from their browser or special application for mobile devices. Is characteristic would make the user feel as if their process navigation was being guided by a “copilot”.

What are the functions of the integration between Bing and ChatGPT

- Advertisement -

For his part, Yusuf Mehdi, designer of the company He stated that the union of both services would allow users to experience a different way of browsing since it will not only provide results in the form of links and imagesbut will also have the ability to answer questions, in addition to constantly interacting with the software through a virtual chat that will allow the generation of content and the exploration of the creativity of the users.

On the other hand, this integration with the artificial intelligence It is also responsible for solving a problem that Microsoft identified during navigation in Internet which corresponds mainly to the ways in which users refer to certain search terms.

Microsoft launches Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT artificial intelligence. (Engadget)

That is why the software ChatGPT It will adapt to the way that each user searches for information and will be based on a “model of language next-generation, more powerful than ChatGPT and designed for search,” Mehdi said.

It may interest you: Tips for successful searches on Google, Bing and Duck Duck Go

In addition, users will be able to open a direct dialog window with the software of ChatGPT to which you can ask direct questions in which they are quoted websites and other diverse sources to which each person will be able to access in a few clicks.