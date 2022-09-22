HomeTech NewsMicrosoft will improve the way you view and manage photos from Windows...

Microsoft will improve the way you view and manage photos from Windows 11

In addition to the news that the latest Windows 11 update brings, microsoft is working on an update to its photos app.

The idea is to offer a new experience with a renewed gallery view and a series of new functions to manage our photo library.

Windows 11 will update your Photos applications with these new features

In a previous article, we told you about some of the new features that we found in the new Windows 11, ranging from new security features, performance optimization to tabs in the file explorer.

However, they will not be the only news that we see in Windows 11, since the Microsoft team prepares new changes. For example, they will release an update to the Windows 11 Photos app.

While most users use this app to open photos on their computers, Photos has many features for editing and organizing images. For example, we can create collections, albums or mark photos as favorites to organize them taking into account different criteria.

Or we can use some of its basic editing functions such as cropping, rotating, adjusting brightness, exposure, contrast, color, etc. And if we want we can apply filters or let the app automatically improve the photo.

However, Microsoft wants to improve this dynamic by updating some popular features of the app. For example, it will bring a new gallery that will make it easier to browse our photo library or perform a search.

And as a bonus, this update will make it easier to make a backup of our images on OneDrive. It will also facilitate the process of importing photos from external devices, such as our mobile or camera. If you have your entire photo library on Windows 11 you’ll see some interesting updates, a la Google Photos, highlighting some of your best photos with “Memories.”

For now, this update is available as a preview for users participating in the Windows 11 Insiders program. The Microsoft team has not yet announced when this new Photos app experience will be released to be available to everyone. the users.

