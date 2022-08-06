Microsoft will improve printing in Windows 10 22H2

- Advertisement -

Although currently the focus of updates with new features falls on 11, hasn’t forgotten about Windows 10 and, consequently, continues to work to bring ments to what, today, and with the prospect of not changing in the short term, continues to be the most widely used operating system, with a 72.23% of total computers equipped with some version of the Microsoft operating system.

This can be seen as good or bad news, as a good part of the current Windows 10 users who could have jumped to Windows 11 but have decided not to, They have made this decision because of the stability it currently provides. And we are talking about an operating system that has already been highly polished over the years, something that we cannot yet say about Windows 11, although obviously it will also come over time.

Be that as it may, and as I said before, Microsoft intends to continue bringing news to Windows 10 and, according to what we can read in WindowsLatest, there is a new novelty on the way, which is already available in the build 19044.1806 (KB5014666), currently in the preview channel and, given the dates, it is quite likely that I arrived with the already more that confirmed update Windows 10 22H2. And, this is interesting, it’s a feature that makes the jump from Windows 11 to its predecessor.

Specific, this new feature allows you to assign a PIN to a print job. What is it used for? So that the printer keeps the job in memory but does not print it until we type the PIN in it. This function offers, therefore, a great improvement in terms of privacy, especially if we use shared printers in public spaces, whatever they may be.