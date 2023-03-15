Microsoft will bring Xbox games to Nintendo

He Microsoft President Brad Smith confirmed that the company reached an agreement with Nintendo to bring Xbox games to the consoles of the Japanese company for the next 10 years.

In the announcement, the manager assures that this alliance is “part of our commitment to bring Xbox and Activision games, such as Call of Duty, to more players on more platforms”, making it clear that the titles will arrive at the same time on Xbox consoles. both companies “with all the features and content”.

This first-person shooter franchise has been away from Nintendo consoles for 10 years, as Ghost It was the last installment of the saga that came out for the Wii U and the switch and It has not had any version of the game by decision of the developers.

This would change if Microsoft I bought Activision Blizzard, who owns call of duty and other video game franchises like Crash, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft and Overwatch.

The alliance not only opens the door to these games but to all those created in Xbox Game Studios where there are sagas of great tradition such as Halo, Forza, Gears of War, Doom, Fallout, Age of Empires and more, that they would have the opportunity to be in the Nintendo ecosystem for at least the next 10 years.

However, the announcement does not make it clear from when this agreement will start to work or if it will depend on the purchase that the US company expects to resolve in the coming months.

Microsoft defends merger with Activision

It’s been a year since Xbox announced that its parent company was going to acquire Activision and all company studies. A purchase that has stalled because the authorities of various countries and regions, such as the European Union, They have seen this agreement as a threat to the players.

The authorities assure that it could fall into a monopoly by Microsoftby seizing franchises as important as call of dutywhich have millions of players in the world, but which would become exclusive to the consoles of Xboxaffecting users of PlayStation.

The company has defended itself by saying that this will not happen and that is why they sought an agreement with Nintendo, to prove it.

Microsoft is still waiting for the approval of the authorities to finalize the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft’s president tries to convince antitrust regulators of the European Union (EU) in a closed-door hearing on the US software giant’s $69 billion bid for the maker of Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard, will boost competition.

Smith leads a delegation of 18 top executives, including the CEO of Microsoft GamingPhil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO, Robert Kotick, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters.

The hearing allows Xbox maker Microsoft to look at the position of EU and national competition officials, as well as lawyers for the Commission, before presenting solutions to antitrust problems.

Microsoft announced the acquisition in January last year to deal with the leaders Tencent and Sony, But it has run into regulatory hurdles in Europe, the UK and the US.

With information from Foo Yun Chee, Reuters