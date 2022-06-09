Microsoft wants to kill hard drives and boot drives for Windows 11 to be SSDs

Microsoft is pushing its OEM partners to install Windows 11 on SSDs like boot drive on their new PCs, according to a report from analytics firm Trendfocus.

The goal would be permanently destroy hard drives in 2023. Something that in practice is already happening because solid-state drives almost completely monopolize consumer client storage in new computers, but so far it is not mandatory as if it would be when -as it seems- Microsoft changes the minimum requirements of Windows 11.

Windows 11 on SSD

Anyone installing or using the latest Microsoft operating systems on a solid-state drive will enjoy all the benefits of NAND flash-based solutions. Mainly in terms of performance in data transfer, in the boot time of the operating system or in the execution of applications, in the transfer of internal files or to external drives or in the recovery of systems from sleep modes.

Its advantages in terms of consumption, heat emission or noise emitted, zero due to the absence of the moving parts of the mechanical units, are also relevant. Finally, in terms of robustness and resistance to failure, today’s SSDs equal or exceed hard drives, and most come with a five-year warranty.

All are advantages… except the cost per GB, which is still lower on hard drives. Trendfocus says that some OEMs believe that it would be a problem to replace high-capacity hard drives and would have no choice but to raise the prices of the equipment or mount a lower-capacity SSD to keep the cost the same.

The key to the matter will be if Microsoft modify the minimum hardware requirements so that OEMs have to install Windows 11 on SSD. It doesn’t currently happen, though the company does stipulate that some features like DirectStorage or Windows Subsystem for Android use flash storage.

Microsoft would have set 2023 to make the change, but the OEMs would be trying to negotiate a longer term and some exceptions, such as mounting small SSDs for the system and larger capacity hard drives for mass storage. We’ll see what happens. Whether you’re forced to or not, always install Windows 11 on SSDs because there’s just no color with our beloved but outdated hard drives.

And don’t throw them away… They can be used for a NAS or as external storage units for multiple uses. For example to increase the storage capacity of other equipment; save backup copies; use them as boot media to install operating systems or as an external disk for entertainment content that, connected to a router or a smart tv, allows us to watch movies or series on the local network.