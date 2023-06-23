Microsoft wants to build its first quantum supercomputer in less than 10 years

- Advertisement -

Microsoft is undeniably one of the most renowned companies in the technology world, mainly in view of its achievements in software and artificial intelligence. Now, the next goal is to build its first quantum supercomputerand this could take less time than expected, according to information revealed this Thursday (22). Krysta Svore, vice president of advanced quantum development at Microsoft, believes the company could build its first quantum supercomputer in less than 10 years. In an interview with TechCrunchthe executive that her advances in the schedule allow her to speak of this milestone “in terms of years, not decades”.

There are still several defined intermediate goals that will need to be met before reaching the final goal, but once completed, the technology can finally allow the industry to enter a new era of computing. For this, the company plans to use the same schedule followed in the last century for the construction of classic supercomputers. "From vacuum tubes to transistors to integrated circuits, advances in the underlying technology will enable its scalability and impact," said Svore.

Microsoft works to improve its qubits. It is a unit of quantum information equivalent to the “bits” of traditional computing, but they differ by the ability to represent 0 and 1 (true or false) of the binary system at the same time. The expectation is that its technology performs 1 million quantum operations per second. Researchers at the tech giant have developed a new type of Majorana-based qubit, which is a key component of quantum computers. These qubits are more stable and easier to scale, allowing them to become more efficient.

The next step is to build hardware-protected qubits, and according to Svore, the company's quantum computing team is making advances in this area. These qubits will be small — less than 10 microns — and extremely fast, managing to perform a qubit operation in less than a microsecond. Parallel to this, Microsoft introduced the Azure Quantum Elements, your cloud platform that will accelerate scientific discoveries and "compress the next 250 years of progress in chemistry and materials into just 25," according to Satya Nadella, the company's CEO.

Today, we are bringing together AI and quantum with Azure Quantum Elements, ushering in a new era of scientific discovery. Our goal is to compress the next 250 years of chemistry and materials science progress into the next 25. https://t.co/UIkIZpqkXg — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 21, 2023