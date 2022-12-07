Microsoft wants to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo after acquiring Activision Blizzard

Phil Spencer said on his Twitter that Microsoft has committed to releasing Call of Duty games on Nintendo and Steam platforms for the next 10 years, if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is successfully completed.
He assured that the company intends to bring more games to users, regardless of where they choose to play.
Spencer also noted that Microsoft will continue to offer Call of Duty on Steam concurrently with Xbox after the deal is finalized. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II marked the franchise’s return to Valve’s gaming platform.
The last game in the Call of Duty saga to be released on Nintendo’s console was 2013’s Ghosts on the Wii U, which allowed players to use the Wii Remote to aim alongside the motion controls.
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022
However, Spencer did not give a prediction for when that would happen. In an interview with The Washington Post, he said that should the acquisition close in June 2023, it would take some time due to development.
He stressed that once they manage to coordinate everything, the goal is that whenever a Call of Duty game is released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, the title also arrives simultaneously on the Nintendo platform.
In another question, Spencer was asked if the Nintendo Switch would be able to run Call of Duty. The head of the Xbox division cited Minecraft as an example, saying that a team would work specifically on the version to deliver a properly functioning port.