Microsoft wants to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo after acquiring Activision Blizzard

Phil Spencer said on his Twitter that Microsoft has committed to releasing Call of Duty games on Nintendo and Steam platforms for the next 10 years, if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is successfully completed. He assured that the company intends to bring more games to users, regardless of where they choose to play.

Spencer also noted that Microsoft will continue to offer Call of Duty on Steam concurrently with Xbox after the deal is finalized. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II marked the franchise's return to Valve's gaming platform. The last game in the Call of Duty saga to be released on Nintendo's console was 2013's Ghosts on the Wii U, which allowed players to use the Wii Remote to aim alongside the motion controls.

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022