Microsoft tries to solve a failed update to Windows 11 with an update that also fails

- Advertisement -

About a month ago, Microsoft released the Update KB5014668 in order to resolve an issue that prevented the Windows 11 upgrade process from completing successfully. This update also introduced other important corrections and improvements, among which we can highlight the solution of errors related to DirectX 12 and new features, such as featured searches.

The fact is that, in the end, said update has not finished fulfilling its objective, since we have been able to confirm that it also gave failures during installation which made it never come to completion. The complaints that have arisen around this issue are more than enough to consider that something was definitely wrong with this update, and that Microsoft should take action on the matter. To show a button, the attached image collects a small part of the complaints related to the bugs that the KB5014668 update gives.

The truth is that it is ironic that an update that is intended to resolve a failure in the installation of Windows 11 during the installation process, which is completely automated, ends up failing during its own installation as well. Luckily, it seems that there is a solution for all those users who are having this problem, and that is to resort to a on-site update. This process updates your computer to the latest version and repairs and resolves any problems, bugs, or errors without losing any files. It is so effective that it can even solve problems caused by incompatible drivers.

How to perform an in-place upgrade of Windows 11

It is not a complicated process, in fact Microsoft itself published an official guide in its question and answer section dedicated to the community. We just have to download Windows 11 and create an ISO (third option). Once we have it, we right click on the ISO and choose “Mount”now we go to the executable Setup.exe to start the installation and follow the self-guided process, accepting all the requests and indications.

When we get to the “ready to install” window, it’s important to make sure that we have checked the option to keep all our files and applications, as these will otherwise be lost during the installation process. We click install and let the computer work. During the process, our computer will restart several times, and when it is finished it will take us to the lock screen. If you have carried out the process following our instructions, you will not have lost anything.

[mb_related_posts2]

Before finishing I remind you that the update KB5014668 also fixes problems related to Wi-Fi connectivity, so it is a patch that can be quite important for those users who are suffering from these problems.