Microsoft tests similar tab grouping and new Edge finder

Microsoft tests similar tab grouping and new Edge finder

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft Edge will lose support on older versions of Windows in 2023; see which ones
Grouping tabs in Microsoft Edge is not new, as the feature was launched in 2021. The company’s intention now is to try to bring improvements that categorize groups and help the user to organize themselves even more. Microsoft also wants to update “Find on Page”.

The similarities to make this grouping can be based on domain names, web page titles and more. Edge currently parses based on how similar the title of the webpage is.

The “similar tab group” has been added to the tab actions menu, which is in the top left corner of the browser window. But for now, this is a feature restricted to Edge Canary users.

Microsoft is also testing improvements to the “Find on Page” feature. Edge now displays an option to open “Find on Page” in your sidebar. Once you click on this option, it will always open in the sidebar. To change this and get back to the “Find on Page” drop-down interface, you need to click the Collapse View button at the bottom. This is also being rolled out in a controlled manner for Edge Canary users.

Adobe’s Firefly: The generative AI that is transforming creativity
In Edge Canary, the Redmond tech company is also testing “Open suggestion in sidebar” and the ability to automatically enable picture-in-picture (PiP) mode on video sites. While this functionality is limited to Canary Channel users, Microsoft will bring it to Stable Channel users once it works perfectly.

Which of the two new features did you like best? Leave your comment below!

