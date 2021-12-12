Microsoft tests an option to control Windows 11 with your voice

Accessibility options are one of the most important in any system, because it opens up the possibility of it being used by many more people. Those with certain physical disabilities have the opportunity to use computers and smartphones thanks to them. In that sense, Microsoft in the Windows Insider Dev channel has rolled out an update that allows you to control Windows 11 with your voice.

This alternative is based on the possibility of the system to scan the screen and identify the elements that can be clicked, to identify them with the voice.

This is how the option to control Windows 11 with your voice works

The Windows Insiders program consists of two channels, Dev and Beta, in the first they are released and tested, and then they go on to a broader process in the Beta. In that sense, it is to the Dev channel that Microsoft has brought an update that allows you to control Windows 11 with your voice. So they have let it be known on the channel’s blog, explaining how it works.

In that sense, what Windows will do is scan the screen and identify the elements that can be clicked. Then, it will give them a number and the user will have to pronounce it to interact with it. In this way, they will be able to carry out actions on elements such as opening folders or running a program. Additionally, to maximize, minimize, open the start menu and other options, it will be enough for the user to pronounce the commands.

It should be noted that, until now, the possibility of controlling Windows 11 with your voice only works in English. However, as it is such a useful feature, it will likely eventually be expanded to more languages. At the moment, we must wait for the tests on both the Dev and Beta channels to finish, so that it reaches the stable version.