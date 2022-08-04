Microsoft Teams will soon run natively on Macs with Apple Silicon SoCs

Through its official support page, microsoft announced that it has completed the Teams optimization process for all Macs that mount the system on chip of the apple Silicon family. MacBook Pro, Air, Mac Studio and 24-inch iMac equipped with M1, M2 processors and all their derivatives, will soon be able to use the popular platform natively, without going through Rosetta 2 to be compatible.
According to Microsoft, the novelty was in great demand by a large group of users and the new native version should “ensure a significant increase in performance, ensuring better utilization of system resources and an optimized experience even when multiple high-resolution displays are used during calls and meetings“.
The release of the updated version – which will be installed automatically – will take place gradually over the next few months. Microsoft has reconfirmed that it is committed to bringing the best possible experience of its software to Mac, a commitment that has been taken for some time and that also makes sense considering the results Apple has achieved with its Macs over the last few years.
Microsoft Teams, despite having been released in 2017, became popular during the pandemic along with other software such as Zoom, since it allows you to organize your work online and fill some of the problems that those who work remotely might experience.