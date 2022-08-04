Microsoft Teams will soon run natively on Macs with Apple Silicon SoCs

Through its official support page, announced that it has completed the Teams optimization process for all Macs that mount the system on chip of the family. MacBook Pro, Air, Mac Studio and 24-inch iMac equipped with M1, M2 processors and all their derivatives, will soon be able to use the popular platform , without going through Rosetta 2 to be compatible.

According to Microsoft, the novelty was in great demand by a large group of users and the new native version should “ensure a significant increase in performance, ensuring better utilization of system resources and an optimized experience even when multiple high-resolution displays are used during calls and meetings“.