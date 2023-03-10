5G News
Microsoft Teams will make meetings more inclusive and natural

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
A future update to Microsoft Teams will bring a new feature that will significantly improve the meeting experience.

While virtual meetings are convenient, they are far from offering the same experience as face-to-face meetings. With our remote team, it can easily become a cold and monotonous dynamic. But the new option that Teams will add may help you reverse this situation.

Microsoft Teams will have support for spatial audio

There are many features on the way to improve the dynamics of Microsoft Teams. And among them, we find the ability of Microsoft Teams to add support for spatial audio in meetings:

Spatial Audio brings next-generation spatialized audio to Teams, where you can meet as if you were there together. This intelligent audio technology makes the meeting experience more natural, inclusive and focused for everyone.

So in future meetings using Microsoft Teams, you can enjoy this immersive or 360 audio feeling, whether you’re listening to the meeting from stereo headphones, built-in stereo speakers, or USB speakers.

When one of the participants speaks in the meeting, you will have the feeling that you are in a physical meeting room. Of course, having this function and having this audio quality will depend on our equipment and the bandwidth of our network.

At the moment, there are no details about its operation or specifications. According to Microsoft’s roadmap, support for spatial audio in Teams meetings will arrive in May 2023. So we’ll have to wait a couple of months to see how it works within the Teams environment.

And it is not the only function that is pending, since the Microsoft team is working on different dynamics to improve different sections of Microsoft Teams.

