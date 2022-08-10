Microsoft Teams will let you record Slack-style video messages

Teams will soon offer a new way to communicate with your coworkers through chat.

A feature that copies the dynamics found in one of ’s features so that users can easily communicate with the rest of the team.

Microsoft will let you send short videos in Teams chats

Last year, Slack launched a feature called “Clips” that allows users to communicate with the rest of the team through short video and audio clips.

An interesting dynamic for teams to share ideas or offer suggestions through ed , without the need to always organize meetings. Or it can be a solution for teams that are spread across different locations and times.

A similar dynamic is what Microsoft Teams plans to implement in a future update. As we can see from their roadmap, they are working on a new “video clip” feature that will allow users to record and send “short and light videos” in Teams chat.

A feature that follows the same line of updates that we have seen in recent months, dedicated to improving the productivity of teams that follow a hybrid work model. For example, in July it launched a series of collaborative tools for remote workers, such as Excel Live or Collaborative Annotations.

Unlike Slack, which allows you to send the clips in channels and direct messages, Teams only offers to share them in chats. It will be necessary to see what maximum duration these video clips will have and what other functions they will integrate into their dynamics.

One detail to note is that this feature is still in development, but is scheduled to be rolled out in September, according to Microsoft’s plans. A dynamic that will be implemented both in the desktop version of Microsoft Teams and from the mobile.