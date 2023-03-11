Microsoft Teams will gain spatial audio feature for more immersive calls

The possibility should increase users’ immersion, bringing more details to standard sound, such as used in large productions with Dolby Atmos. With this, the proximity of people (or at least the illusion of it) should increase.

Microsoft has revealed that it has plans to increase the Teams call quality . The experience should become more pleasant as the platform invests in spatial sound, which will bring new sound features and will increase interaction within meetings .

However, to date, little has been released about Microsoft Teams’ approaches to this investment. The team only officially mentions a more natural, inclusive and focused experience for everyone.

In June 2022, the company revealed the launch of a Microsoft AI and machine learning model aimed at improving audio quality in video calls. Trained on 30,000 hours of speech samples, model improvements include echo cancellation, better audio tuning in poor acoustic environments and allowing users to speak and listen at the same time without interruption.

New to the company is that the AI ​​can also detect the difference between the sound of a speaker and the voice of the user, correcting a common problem when a microphone is too close to a speaker and causes a feedback loop that manifests itself as an echo.